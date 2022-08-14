Press Release | Press Release | Newsroom





Semiconductor chips are essential to everyday life, from cars to refrigerators, but most aren’t made in the USA. It threatens national security, exacerbates inflation, increases family costs, and makes America less competitive.

Schumer’s historic multi-billion dollar federal investment in R&D, innovation, and American chip manufacturing has boosted companies like Corning, Inc. to research and manufacturing training programs across campuses, from SUNY Corning to Binghamton University. Spur.

Schumer: CHIPS & Science Bill keeps Corning Incorporated at the forefront of innovation and keeps Southern tiers skyrocketing!

After years of constant advocacy, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer’s historic CHIPS and Science bill became law this week, marking the largest federal manufacturing and innovation effort in decades. of investments to help bring manufacturing back from overseas to places like upstate New York. and the southern layer. Schumer, along with Corning leaders, said his bill would keep America on the cutting edge of innovation, train a new generation of tech and manufacturing workers, reduce family costs, combat inflation, and help the nation. I explained how it can help increase security and promote microchip manufacturing in America. Schumer said that for Corning Incorporated, his bill’s funding will help strengthen its operations in every corner of the state as one of the nation’s leading innovators to support the semiconductor industry, and provide training for the next generation. He said he would provide important funds to help. A Corning manufacturing worker in Southern Tier.

“Corning Incorporated is at the heart of the Southern Tier economy, and helping us invest in the industries of the future means providing high-paying jobs for generations to come. The My Chips And Science Bill is the biggest investment in decades in the future of innovation and manufacturing, from semiconductors and 5G to other critical technologies, and Corning Incorporated will benefit from nearly every part of the bill. We are in a position to get the bill, either directly or through our lines of business,” said Senator Schumer. “This law will spur a massive expansion of the domestic semiconductor industry. New chip factories to be built, supported by components manufactured by Corning, will expand Corning’s market and jobs in New York! The bill also results in major new investments in STEM education and training to create a new generation of Corning innovators: Investing in technology is investing in the future of people, investing in communities. And no company stands for it more than Corning, and we’re proud to stand up for this legislation on behalf of Corning and all of its Southern Tier workers.”

“We are grateful to Majority Leader Schumer for his leadership in passing this bipartisan bill to strengthen semiconductor manufacturing in the United States. Wendell P. Weeks, Chairman and CEO of Corning Incorporated, said:

Corning is one of New York’s largest employers, with more than 7,000 employees statewide, including 6,000 in Southern Tier. Schumer explained that expectations for federal investment in his bill and the enormous impact it will have on the technology industry are already fueling Corning’s growth. Just last month, Schumer announced that Corning Incorporated would expand his $139 million, 270 jobs in Monroe County to support critical optical technology in the chip manufacturing industry. Schumer said that as domestic semiconductor production continues to expand, more and more companies will rely on Corning for the innovation, glass and specialty technology expertise to support their growth.

In addition, Schumer said the bill would increase investment in the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) research and development programs, including through the new Technology Directorate proposed in Schumer’s first bipartisan Endless Frontiers Act. He said STEM education and training programs can help prepare the next generation of talent. A Corning employee in the South Tier. Schumer said major research institutions like Binghamton University and technical training schools like SUNY Corning Community College are launching a range of new programs, including STEM education programs for underrepresented populations, including in rural areas. It said it is in a strong position to compete for this investment to boost. Like Southern Tier, skilled technical education to prepare workers for jobs in technology and manufacturing industries like Corning Incorporated.

Schumer has long been a supporter of helping Corning expand its presence in Southern and Upstate New York. In June 2020, Schumer announced that Corning had received more than $204 million of her federal funding. This has more than doubled her employment at the Big Flats facility thanks to the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) expanding Corning’s manufacturing capacity for her Valor® Glass vials. Rapid production and safe delivery of COVID-19 vaccines and other critical medicines. Later that year, Corning received another $57 million award from BARDA to further increase its domestic manufacturing capacity for pharmaceutical glass tubes and vials to accelerate its mass vaccination efforts.

