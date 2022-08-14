Lilbits: Google Play Store and Windows Subsystem for Android, Turning Surface Go 2 into a Linux Tablet and More





Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) is an optional feature of Windows 11 that allows Android apps to run within Microsoft’s desktop operating system. This feature is tied to the Amazon Appstore for out-of-the-box use and only a limited number of apps can be downloaded. However, shortly after Microsoft released the first preview build of WSA, users found ways to sideload apps from other sources and even install the Google Play Store.

Google Play makes it easy to download and install millions of Android apps on your Windows PC, as well as use apps that rely on Google services such as the official Gmail, YouTube and Google Maps apps. You will be able to It’s pretty complicated with WSA. And one of the least complicated methods has been shut down. Microsoft has forcibly disabled his GitHub repository for MagiskOnWSA.

Perhaps other methods such as WSAGAScript (also hosted on GitHub and not disabled) can be used to install the Google Play Store and other Google apps and services.

GitHub has disabled MagiskOnWSA's repository. It's a tool for rooting the Windows Subsystem for Android, installing the Google Play Store, and making it easy to install Android apps on your Windows 11 PC.

August 14, 2022

This guide/article will walk you through the process of installing Manjaro Linux with the KDE Plasma Mobile user interface on your Surface Go 2 for an affordable, versatile yet cutting edge Linux tablet experience.

August 14, 2022

Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (32-32-2022): Summer Breeze and Travel Report

Aug 14, 2022

Moi, today is the first public release of #SailfishOS for #Sony #Xperia 1 and 5.

August 14, 2022

Further progress on the upcoming MNT Pocket Reform mini laptop

August 14, 2022

