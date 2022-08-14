How to Unlock Bootloader and Root Google Pixel 6a with Magisk





It’s been a few weeks since Google unveiled the mid-range Pixel 6a, bringing with it some notable upgrades to its previous Pixel-A line of phones.Aside from the Android 13 beta, the Pixel Factory images and kernel sources for 6a are also available.

As more and more people start to see themselves getting Google Pixel 6a’s, here’s a simple step-by-step guide for those looking for help rooting their device. Our guide will show you how to unlock your Pixel 6a’s bootloader and gain root access on your phone using Magisk. TWRP, the most popular custom recovery, takes time to port to the latest Pixels, so the current rooting method is a little more complicated than what you’re used to.

You can root your Google Pixel 6a by patching the boot image with Magisk. To flash the patched boot image, you need to unlock the Pixel 6a’s bootloader. Unlocking the bootloader will wipe your Pixel 6a.

How to Root Google Pixel 6a

Before we get into how to root your Pixel 6a, there are a few things you need to do. First, you should back up all the data on your phone. This is because rooting requires erasing all data on your phone, including not only installed apps, but all files stored in its internal storage.

You’ll also need to download a factory image for your phone, so you’ll need to make sure your PC has about 5GB of available storage. However, you can delete these files to free up space when you are done. That said, it’s a good idea to keep the latest factory image in case something goes wrong in your post-root adventure and you need to restore your inventory.

Please note that these instructions may not work for US carrier models of the Google Pixel 6a. For example, Verizon likes to prevent bootloader unlocking altogether, making rooting your phone impossible. However, some people may have found an unofficial workaround. We will let you know if we find any.

Step 1 Get stock boot image for Pixel 6a

Before rooting, you need to get a stock boot image that matches the current software build your phone is running. Patch this boot image with Magisk.

To get the boot image, you’ll need to extract it from your Pixel 6a’s factory image. This file contains all the images of the phone required for a complete restore. To verify that you have downloaded the correct factory image, you need to check the software version currently running on your phone. To check this,[設定]>[電話について]Go to.at the bottom[ビルド番号]Find the section. Find the matching build number on the factory image download page and download that file.

Next, extract the factory image ZIP file. find the image -bluejay-[version]Open the .zip file (yes, there is a ZIP within a ZIP) and extract the boot.img file from it. This is the stock boot image and should be transferred to your phone’s storage.

Step 2 Use Magisk to patch the stock boot image

If your phone has a boot image file, then you’ll need to download and install the latest Magisk app. In fact, you can patch an Android device separate from your Pixel 6a, but you’ll need to install his Magisk app on your secondary device as well.

on the top card in the Magisk app.[インストール]you have to click the button.[方法]and[ファイルの選択とパッチ適用], and select Stock Boot Image. This will open the Android File Picker. Find and select the boot.img you transferred from your PC. The Magisk app will patch the image to your phone’s Downloads folder. You need to transfer this patched file (must be named “magisk_patched_.[random_strings].img”) back to the PC, because, as warned earlier, it was next trying to unlock the bootloader which wipes all data.

In particular, if you browse the XDA forums for the Pixel 6a, you’ll be lucky enough to find a patched boot image. It saves you the trouble of doing steps 1 and 2, but make sure the Magisk patched boot image you download matches the software build version. Otherwise, you will face some anomalies after flashing. So it’s always recommended to get the official firmware and patch the stock boot image yourself.

Step 3 Enable OEM Unlock and unlock bootloader

To flash third-party software on your Pixel 6a, you’ll need to unlock the bootloader. To do this,[設定]>[端末情報]>[ビルド番号]and tap this entry seven times to enable developer options. After enabling, go back to the main settings page,[システム]then tap[開発者向けオプション]Go to. From there, toggle the OEM unlock option. Please note that you will need to enter a password/pattern/PIN to validate some actions.

After enabling OEM Unlock, power off the phone. Press and hold both the volume down and power buttons to power cycle the phone and boot into the bootloader menu. Assuming you have the latest ADB and Fastboot binaries already installed, you can also reboot into bootloader mode directly from Android using the following commands:

adb restart bootloader

Keep your phone connected to your PC/Mac/Chromebook. Then in a terminal window type:

fastboot flashing unlock

A screen will appear informing you that the bootloader unlocking process is about to begin. Use the volume buttons to navigate and the power button to accept. Again, this will erase all data on your phone, so back up your data before continuing.

Step 4 Flash the patched boot image with Magisk

Once your Pixel 6a’s bootloader is unlocked and your boot image is patched, you’re just one step away from rooting.

As soon as the bootloader unlocking process is complete, the phone will reboot after a few minutes.Skip the setup wizard at this stage and power off the phone. Reboot the bootloader by turning down the volume and pressing the power button again. Once there, connect your phone to your PC/Mac/Chromebook and run the following commands:

fastboot flash boot path /to/magisk_patched.img

As soon as you hit enter, the patched boot image will be flashed to your phone. Then reboot using fastboot reboot and the Magisk app should appear on your home screen and app drawer. If not (for example, you only see the stub icon), please install the Magisk APK manually. That’s all you need to root your Pixel 6a.

Note that steps 1, 2, and 4 will need to be repeated each time you update your phone, as the boot image changes with each update.

what’s next?

If you’re looking for things to do with your newly rooted Pixel 6a, check out our curated list of the best rooting apps. Once your device is up and running Magisk, you can even try out some of the best Magisk modules and seamlessly apply complex mods without touching the underlying system.

Google Pixel 6a is a mid-range smartphone with Google Tensor and a high-end camera.

