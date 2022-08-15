60 years ago, an iconoclastic designer revealed the solution to our biggest technical problem





My first Apple laptop felt like a piece of magic made to be a part of me. Rounded corners, lively shading, and fun animations. I’ve used Windows all my life, starting with my family’s IBM 386, and I never thought using a computer could be so much fun.

In fact, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs said that computers are like bicycles for the brain, expanding possibilities and helping to make things not only more efficient, but more beautiful. I’m here. Some technologies unlock your humanity and leave you feeling inspired and energized.

But not all technologies are like this. Devices may not work reliably or may not work as expected. In many cases, such as when you need to speak in a different way to be understood by a digital voice assistant, you will need to adapt to system limitations. And some platforms bring out the worst in people. Think anonymous flame wars.

As a researcher who studies technology, design, and ethics, I believe that the world of architecture will open a path of hope. It all started with an architect’s observations decades ago. New buildings tend to be lifeless and depressing, even if they are created using more sophisticated tools and techniques.

Technology wears on mankind

Technology issues are numerous, pervasive, and widely studied and reported. From short attention spans and technology bottlenecks, to clickbait and AI bias, to trolling and shaming, to conspiracy theories and misinformation.

These problems may only get worse as people live more and more online. For example, some recent visions of the Metaverse suggest humans will live primarily in virtual spaces. Already people around the world spend nearly half their waking hours on digital screens, he averages 7 hours a day.

While public awareness of these issues is growing, it’s not clear if or how technology companies can address them. Is there a way to ensure future technology looks like my first Apple laptop instead of a pile of Twitter?

For the past 60 years, architectural theorist Christopher Alexander has pursued these and similar issues in his field. Alexander, who died in March 2022 at the age of 85, developed a design theory that made its way into architecture. Translated into the technical field, this theory can provide principles and processes for creating technology that unlocks, rather than suppresses, people’s humanity.

Definition of good design

Technical design is beginning to mature. Technology companies and product he managers have found that a well-designed user interface is not only nice to have, it is critical to the success of their products.

Christopher Alexander discusses location, iteration and adaptation.

As a profession matures, it tends to organize knowledge into concepts. Design patterns are a good example. Design patterns are reusable solutions to problems that designers frequently need to solve.

For example, in user experience design, such issues include helping users enter shipping information or return to the home page. Instead of reinventing the wheel every time, designers can apply design patterns. You can always go home by clicking the logo on the top left. Design patterns make the designer’s life easier and the end product better for the user.

Design patterns facilitate good design in some ways. In other words, efficient and productive. However, it does not always lead to good design for people. They can be sterile and generic. The big question is how to avoid it.

The seed of hope is right where the design pattern was born. The work of Christopher Alexander. Alexander has devoted his life to understanding what a good environment for humans is in a deep moral sense, and how designers create equally good structures.

His research into design patterns dating back to the 1960s was his first attempt. The patterns he developed with his colleagues included details such as how many floors a good building should have and how many light sources a good room should have.

However, Alexander found the design patterns ultimately unsatisfactory. He took that work further and eventually published his theory in his four-volume masterpiece The Nature of the Order.

Alexander’s work on design patterns is best known for his 1977 book A Pattern Language, which is still a bestseller, but his later work, which he considered far more important, has largely gone unnoticed. I was. So it’s no surprise that his deepest insights haven’t gone into technical design yet. But if so, good design may come to mean something richer.

Creating a system that nurtures life

The architecture was getting worse instead of better. That was his mid-20th century Christopher Alexander conclusion.

A lot of modern architecture is inert and people feel dead inside. It doesn’t help produce. What went wrong and how does the architecture fix that direction?

Driven by this question, Alexander conducted numerous experiments throughout his career, going deeper and deeper. Starting with his design patterns, he discovered that the designs that most evoke people’s emotions, what he called living structures, have certain qualities. An empirical theory that he tested and refined from the late 1970s until the turn of the century. He identified 15 of his qualities, giving technical definitions and many examples for each.

Quality is:

Levels of scale Strong centers Boundaries Alternating repetitions Positive space Good form Local symmetry Deep connectivity and ambiguity Contrast gradations Roughness Echoes Void Simplicity and inner stillness Inseparability

Living structures, as Alexander writes, are not only comfortable and vibrant. Living structures reach humans on a transcendental level that connects people to themselves and to all humans across centuries and across cultures and climates.

But, as Alexander showed, modern architecture has little property of creating living structures. In other words, throughout the 20th century, architects were teaching each other and getting everything wrong. These errors were embodied in building codes, zoning laws, award standards, and education. He decided it was time to turn things around.

Alexander’s ideas have had a significant impact on architectural theory and criticism. But the world has yet to see the paradigm shift he hoped for.

By the mid-1990s, Alexander realized that achieving his objectives would require the participation of all kinds of planners, infrastructure developers, and the general public, not just architects. . There may be fields other than architecture. The digital revolution was on the rise.

Invitation to Technology Designer Alexander

If you design technology, you can put it to good use.Bob Riha Jr/Archive Photos/Getty Images

During his intense research, Alexander realized that digital technology could be a force for good. Digital technology was becoming more and more part of the human environment, i.e. architecture.

Alexander’s ideas about design patterns, on the other hand, entered the world of technology design as a way to organize and communicate design knowledge. Indeed, this old work by Alexanders has proven to be very valuable, especially for software engineering.

In 1996, Alexander was invited to give the keynote address at a major software engineering conference sponsored by the Association for Computing Machinery, due to the fame of design patterns.

In his speech, Alexander said the tech industry has made great strides in efficiency and power, but probably hasn’t stopped. What should all these programs do? How are they supposed to help the planet?

For now, you are like a loaner gun, Alexander said. He called on his audience to make technology for good, not just for money.

Relaxed design process

Living architecture theory could help solve the problem of digital overload. zhengshun tang/Moment/Getty Images

In the nature of order, Alexander defined not only the theory of living structures, but also the process of creating such structures.

In short, this process involves democratic participation and occurs bottom-up in an evolving progression that incorporates the 15 qualities of life structure. The final result is not known in advance, which is applied along the way. The word organic comes to mind, and it’s apt because nature almost always creates living structures.

But in contrast, typical architecture and design in many fields is top-down and rigidly defined from the beginning. This machine-like process prioritizes rigorous precision over local adaptability, separates project roles, and focuses above all on commercial value and investment. This is a recipe for lifeless structures.

Alexander’s work suggests that where living structures are the goal, the design process is where to focus. And the technology sector is starting to show signs of change.

For example, in project management, the traditional waterfall approach followed a rigid, pre-defined, step-by-step schedule. At the turn of the century, a more dynamic approach called Agile emerged. This allows for more adaptability through frequent check-ins and prioritization, allowing progress in 1-2 week sprints instead of longer phases.

Also in design, the human-centered design paradigm is gaining momentum. Human-centered design emphasizes, among other things, continuously testing and refining small changes to design goals.

new design process

But Alexander would say these trajectories lack some of his deeper insight into living structures. However, these approaches do not necessarily result in better technology for everyone, and for the world.

However, there are some new efforts towards this deeper purpose. For example, the design pioneer Don Norman, who coined the term user experience, has developed ideas about what he calls human-centered design. This is about going beyond human-centered design, focusing on ecosystems, taking a long-term view, embracing human values, and involving communities of stakeholders along the way.

The vision of human-centered design calls for a fundamental change in the technology sector. This is exactly the turnaround Alexander sought in his 1996 keynote. As the design patterns suggested in the beginning, the technical field does not need to start over. Technicians and people of all kinds can build from the tremendously careful work that Alexander left behind.

This article was originally published in The Conversation by Tim Gorichanaz of Drexel University. Read the original article here.

