Sandia Research Park Helps Revitalize Local Economy





In 2020-2021, the Sandia Science and Technology Park on the far southeast side of Albuquerque contributed more than $1 billion to the local economy. (Provided by Sandia Science and Technology Park)

The Sandia Science and Technology Park in southeastern Albuquerque continues to be a strong engine of regional economic growth, according to the Central Regional Government Council’s latest semiannual economic impact report released Wednesday morning. has increased significantly year by year.

Located just north of the Eubank entrance to Kirtland Air Force Base, the park is home to 40 companies, mostly high-tech companies that provide goods and services to Sandia National Laboratories and Air Force Research Laboratories. This includes state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing operations that provide critical support to the lab while also helping create new technologies for both the defense industry and commercial markets.

According to a new report, park-based activities will add nearly $1.05 billion to Gross Regional Product, the total value of goods and services produced in and around Albuquerque, from 2020 to 2021. did.

This has created thousands of local jobs at the end of 2021, including 1,786 employees who work directly at the parks, with an average annual income of $97,339, nearly double the Albuquerque average of $54,028. Approximately two additional jobs have also been created in the region for every park-based employee, and as of last December, there were jobs in everything from construction and manufacturing to retail, healthcare, food and professional services. 3,177 indirect jobs are created in

This resulted in nearly 5,000 direct and indirect park-related jobs and $331.2 million in wages and salaries in central Rio Grande last year.

In fact, since the park’s creation in 1998, businesses and organizations located there have paid approximately $7.2 billion in wages and generated more than $4 billion in taxable personal income. As a result, since 1998, the state has received her $166.1 million in tax revenue and the city has received her $36.6 million.

Having a technology park in Albuquerque has contributed to the success of major employers and employees, Mayor Tim Keller said in a statement. has supported a diverse workforce and spurred opportunity, innovation, and continued growth in the city’s cutting-edge technology and research industries.

Sandia director James Peeley praised the park’s economic impact.

It will create jobs, attract talented professionals to our state, build partnerships between laboratories and the private sector, and bring pioneering technologies to market, Peely said in a statement. .

Yet, despite the park’s continued economic vigor, businesses there have been hit hard by the global pandemic, with workers starting to work from home, resulting in a significant drop in direct onsite employment. did.

Park Development Corporation chairman Sherman McCorkle said it was especially difficult for park-based businesses because tech companies typically have to work directly in labs.

COVID has been a double challenge for these specialist tech companies. Most companies have labs that cannot be managed remotely and require everyone to be onsite. The pandemic has been very difficult for them, as their employees also travel frequently and visit the company frequently from other locations.

Nearly 200 park-based jobs were also lost in 2020 after closing two facilities operated by Raytheon Technologies.

Park-wide direct employment is down 25% from pre-pandemic levels, down from 2,369 jobs in 2019 to 1,786 last year.

However, many remote workers are expected to return to the parks as the pandemic subsides. Additionally, Virginia-based engineering firm BlueHalo LLC is ramping up its park-based workforce after leasing two more facilities this year, including his one in the abandoned Raytheon Building. This expands the original park footprint from about 50,000 square feet to he over 200,000 square feet.

Additionally, real estate firm Titan Development plans to build a new high-tech innovation center to attract more businesses to the park.

Despite the impact of the pandemic, the park is still attracting people to the region and creating jobs, Dewey Cave, executive director of the Central Regional Government Council, said in a statement. Parks companies have helped strengthen our communities during a difficult time that has affected everyone.

