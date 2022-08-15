



I’ve been digging deeper into RSS lately, so this article on Chrome Story is pretty timely. Dinsan reports that both the Chrome browser and ChromeOS have added a feed option to the side panel. The question now: Will Google Reader make a comeback?

As a refresher, Google Reader was depreciated in 2013 (a more appropriate term in software terms). It used to be a fairly popular RSS web app that provided a way to follow a website’s feed. I am a heavy user of this app and he was one of the many users who weren’t happy to see Google pull the plug.

But maybe it will come back. It’s hard to tell, so let’s examine the evidence.

There is an feature flag in the ChromeOS Canary channel at chrome://flags#following-feed-sidepanel. This adds feed options to other side panel actions (Reading List, Bookmarks, Journeys).

Since I’m using Lacros’ Canary Channel, I was able to add an option to the side panel as shown.

Unfortunately the feature still doesn’t work. When I go to feeds in the side panel, I get a connection error. Also, I still don’t know how to add an RSS feed to the side panel.

Chrome stories leave out the full feed reader here.

It would be difficult to integrate an RSS feed reader into the side panel. So let’s rule that out for now.

Here you can understand Dinsan’s thinking circuit. The side panel is fairly small for reading full-text RSS feeds.

However, we have installed an feature that allows you to adjust the size of the side panel. So, in theory, screen space isn’t an issue with Google being shut out of the feed reader market again.

An expanded side panel made it easy to read RSS feeds

However, this does not mean that the side panel is often rocked with RSS feeds. Google can quickly and roughly abuse standard words such as word feeds. They can mean your site’s RSS feed, or they can mean something else entirely.

In fact, it’s not clear with the existing code for the feed function whether it uses something like RSS to create and display content. At this point all we can say is read and display a file called feed.html. It’s not clear what the input to that file is.

In fact, according to the flag description, this feature enables the following feeds in the side panel. Following me and following Google may be one thing.

I’ve dug into the supporting code a bit more, and when Google says feeds, I think they mean RSS feeds. Here are some clues:

Where I’m reading web feeds, I’m assuming they’re RSS feeds. It’s not a Google Discover feed or a Google Follow feed, it’s an RSS feed. I’m not 100% sure, but I think this clue strongly suggests Google Reader is back. It may not be the old reader as it integrates into the browser, but still.

Personally, I would be very disappointed if I was wrong about this.[フィード]You don’t want a list of Google’s algorithms of interest in your tab. I want to carefully select the sites I want to follow with RSS.

idea?

