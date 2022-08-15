Seaweed technology: Paeroa’s AgriSea celebrates a quarter of a century and wins awards





AgriSea won one of the most popular awards in the technology sector, the NZ Hi-Tech Award, as Maori Company of the Year.photo/courtesy

The owner of Paeroa-based company AgriSea says he is “still sinking” over winning the NZ Hi-Tech Award, one of the most popular awards in the technology sector, as Maori company of the year. increase.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was among the guests at a recent gala event in Wellington, where she personally invited General Manager Claire Bradley and her husband, Chief Innovation Officer Tane Bradley (Nguti Maniapoto of Waikato Tainui). Emphasized blessings.

After being nominated as a finalist for the second year in a row, AgriSea won the Hi-Tech Kamupene Morio te Tau category at the NZ Hi-Tech Awards against finalists Envico Technologies, Plink and Height.

“Honestly, when the winners were called, I thought we weren’t running. I was in this blank space,” laughs Tane. “It’s still sinking.”

AgriSea celebrates its 25th anniversary by pioneering the possibilities of seaweed.

Mr Clare said the award is a welcome recognition for businesses that aim to conserve and restore the marine environment through a “blue economy”.

“I realized that eco-friendly technology and the use of natural systems and ecological principles can also be recognized as hi-tech. We hope to increase awareness of Aotearoa.”

AgriSea has leveraged the knowledge of the Royal Institute of Research, Innovation and Science to prove the efficacy of its biostimulants.photo/courtesy

AgriSea enhances the value of sustainably collected raw materials from remote coastal areas through products known as biostimulants for soil, pasture and animal health.

Tane said the business has been on an aggressive trajectory to expand its product range and customer base since meeting people who supported the goal.

They leveraged the knowledge of Royal Institutes of Research, Innovation and Science and Technology, such as Scion and Callaghan, to prove the efficacy of biostimulants and develop these new products and markets.

It was the foundation of a business establishing markets in New Zealand and offshore.

“After meeting the Scion crew five years ago at the Matariki X event hosted by Callahan Innovation, it was the beginning of a journey.”

Here they sat next to Dr. Marie-Jou Le Nguyen and Dr. Stephen Hill of the Crown Institute Psion. A casual conversation about nanocellulose from seaweed waste led to a five-year partnership.

Nanocellulose can be used in batteries, adhesives, biomedical products, and cosmetics. Dr. Hill said this could replace traditional petrochemical-based products.

“Clare and Tane are glad that you agree with our vision of what can be achieved by mechanically processing seaweed to extract nanocellulose and use it to create hydrogels. increase.”

“New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, MBIE and Callaghan have supported us in unique ways.”

AgriSea explores the use of seaweed in wound care, creating cleaner waterways, bee health, consumables in the beauty and human health industries, and food. Some of these products were created using waste from manufacturing agricultural and horticultural products.

About 40 staff work for the company that maintains operations in Paeroa. Claire and Tane are the second generation to run the business founded by Tane’s mother, Jill Bradley, and her stepfather, Keith Atwood.

The company recently acquired Fielday’s for Fortress and a prototype formulation that not only reduces oxidative stress (increases disease resistance) when fed to cattle, but also lowers urinary nitrogen levels by approximately 18%.

“The science behind the formulation was developed over three years by PhD students at Lincoln University and made possible by a Callahan Innovation R&D Fellowship grant,” says Clare. “From that three-year journey, we produced seven of his peer-reviewed papers. We also had great interest in formulations from large markets such as the United States.”

AgriSea secured a further fellowship grant to support the commercialization of IP developed in partnership with Scion to develop high-value hydrogels using nanocellulose.

The majority of the world’s nanocellulose supply is produced using wood pulp treated with harsh chemicals. Leveraging Scion’s wood pulping expertise, this collaboration will explore ways to create this versatile polymer from seaweed and kelp, creating an environmentally superior polymer that will add economic value to AgriSea and the aquaculture industry. produced the product.

“The concept of being able to make crystals from seaweed was difficult to compute at first,” she says. “But Stephane and Marie Joux are such wonderful people and behind the scenes we started a commercial relationship.

“It was our aligned values ​​and vision that drove us forward. Psion has made it clear that they want to do the best science possible, and we We wanted to commercialize science and develop new products.”

This technology has been licensed to AgriSea to continue hydrogel development. Clare says:

“We are a small country, but together we can benefit the world.”

The couple say Manaakitanga is an important value for Agrisi, which has developed a reputation for welcoming visitors from all over the world.

“Sometimes it’s hard to summarize our approach to business,” says Tane. who are doing the same. “

Claire said the challenge was not being able to interact directly with international customers during COVID-19. The team looks forward to welcoming people back as international travel resumes.

“The pandemic has heightened public health and well-being concerns, driving consumers to increasingly explore bio-based products.”

In the quarter to June 2021, AgriSea doubled its export orders compared to the same period last year.

“We always felt like we were on the cusp of something, but sometimes it takes a little longer than we imagine,” says Clare. We have invested in people, technology and partnerships to solve problems and ensure positive impact.”

The award was sponsored by Callahan Innovation.

