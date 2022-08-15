Google Images in Chrome now uses Google Lens





Google Lens is Google’s image recognition software that uses computer vision, AI, and machine learning to determine the foreground and background of an image and display related images, products, and more. It was first available on Pixel phones, then quickly rolled out to Android and embedded in the home screen search bar.

In addition to being available from the side panel of ChromeOS and Chrome browsers, it’s also available as an option in Google Images starting this week. A new lens icon in Google’s famous four primary colors is placed between the search icon and the microphone on the desktop, as shown below.

Click on the lens icon and you will see the following box where you can drag and drop your image to upload it or[ファイルのアップロード]You can select an image from your local storage using the built-in file picker via a button. In addition, there is a past image link box with a search button below it, so you have additional options for image sources.

select an image[検索]Click to see the familiar desktop web layout of Google Lens. This was recently ported from mobile when the company implemented lenses via Chrome’s context menu. Here I used his Scratch image from the previous article. The result was a large number of similar images. There are YouTube links and other his websites using his Scratch logo for similar articles, tutorials, educational resources, etc. Of course, this works with any image you choose.

Searching for images based on keywords brings up the standard image search results page, but Lens lets you find even more useful content, such as products to buy. An important use case is reverse image searching. Previously, you had to drag and drop an image into a box to find other sources using it, but these were purely link-returning techniques rather than intelligent image recognition. , what kind of information was severely restricted. you can discover about it.

