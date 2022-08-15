Kite Google Doodle symbolizes the great heights India has achieved in 75 years





Google graffiti of India’s 75th anniversary of independence by artist Neethi. Photo: Google.com

On Monday, August 15, 2022 India time, Google displayed graffiti on its search page celebrating the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. It shows India celebrating with soaring kites, symbolizing the country’s achievement of great heights.

The 2022 Independence Day Doodle “pictures the culture around kites, from the art of making bright and beautiful kites to the fun experiences that bring communities together.

The vast sky, brightly dotted with soaring kites, is a colorful symbol of the great heights we have achieved. GIF animations add dynamism and bring your graffiti to life.

– Advertising ​​-

In introducing the new Doodle, Google said: Heroic freedom fighters such as Mahatma Gandhi led the country’s independence movement through civil disobedience and non-violent protest. On August 15, 1947, the Indian flag was first hoisted over Delhi’s Red Fort. ”

The biggest annual celebration takes place at Delhi’s Red Fort, when the Prime Minister hoists the saffron, white and green flag to the sound of 21 gunshots. A patriotic parade honors members of the Indian army and police after the prime minister delivers a televised address.

“People also celebrate by flying kites, a long-standing symbol of independence. Revolutionaries in India once flew kites with slogans protesting British rule. Kite flying has become one of the most popular Independence Day traditions.Indians also celebrate the day by spending time with their loved ones and by organizing cultural programs in their neighborhoods and schools. ,” said Google.

Artist Neethi shared his thoughts on the doodle and one of our fondest memories, the age-old tradition of kite flying is an integral part of India’s Independence Day celebrations. I said yes.

Freedom fighters used kites to write anti-colonial slogans and flew them into the air as a sign of protest.

Asked about the creative process behind his graffiti, Niety said: My artwork depicts the culture surrounding kites, from the art of making bright and beautiful kites, to the fun experiences of community gathering. The vast sky, brightly dotted with soaring kites, is a colorful symbol of the great heights we have achieved. GIF animations add dynamism and bring your graffiti to life. The Indian government has organized several events this year under the banner of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsah’ with the theme of ‘Nation First, Always First’. Plans include hoisting 200 million tricolors to mark the occasion.

Delhi’s Red Fort hosts the biggest annual celebration, when the prime minister raises the tricolor flag to the sound of 21 gunshots. A patriotic parade honors members of the Indian army and police after the prime minister delivers a televised address.

When asked if he was inspired by anything in particular for this doodle, and if there are certain elements in the artwork that have symbolic meaning, Neethi said: A message of love and to mark India’s 75th year of independence, we have painted a kite depicting the colors of our nation. They fly high like skyscrapers and birds, and I want to believe in the sun!”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsindiatimes.com/google-doodle-with-kites-symbolizes-great-heights-achieved-by-india-in-75-years/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos