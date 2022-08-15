Three Canadian companies are actively recruiting nationwide





Ada, Lifeworks and Scotiabank are currently recruiting senior positions.

While news of layoffs has become commonplace in the current tech recession, BetaKit Jobs is flooded with tech companies hiring across Canada. Here are three of his companies that currently offer flexible working options.

Vice President, Product Marketing, Ada

Ada is an AI-powered platform that streamlines brand interactions between businesses and their customers and staff, resulting in reduced costs and increased revenue. Founded in 2016, the company has direct expertise in customer service issues and works with companies like Zoom, Facebook and Shopify. In May 2021, the company received $130 million in Series C funding from Spark Capital, making him a Canadian unicorn.

As Vice President of Product Marketing at Ada, the ideal candidate will launch new products, enable global sales force, and devise major campaigns. The Vice President of Product Marketing, reporting to the CMO, works closely with the product management team to help drive new feature and product launches and go-to-market strategies. Ada offers a competitive salary, generous stock option plans, unlimited vacation, and her WFH budget that is fully remote.

See all opportunities to work with Ada here.

Senior Specialist Payments & Cash Management Commercial Banking, Scotiabank

With more than 2,000 positions available, Scotiabank offers opportunities for different areas and levels of expertise. The bank offers a wide range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking and capital markets.

Senior Specialist Payments & Cash Management in Commercial Banking is responsible for deepening customer relationships and leveraging broader bank relationships, systems and knowledge using a customer-focused approach. Additionally, the ideal candidate will work with a Customer Relationship Manager to manage a commercial or automotive portfolio with the goals of revenue, deposits, key customer acquisition, and partner referrals.

View all open positions at Scotiabanks here.

Product Manager, Lifeworks

Founded in 1966, LifeWorks is a human resources services and technology company headquartered in Toronto. Telus announced in June that it had acquired the digital health company for $2.3 billion.

As a product manager, you will be a subject matter expert ensuring that you have the clinical resources and framework to successfully design and flow Lifeworks’ new mental health-focused products.

Although this position is fully remote, successful recruits can choose to work from one of our Toronto, Markham, Montral, or Atlanta hubs. LifeWorks’ goal is to impact one billion lives, and this role provides an opportunity to create and shape new mental health products. As the company continues to expand, career paths offer advancement to executive-level technical or human resources leadership.

Learn more about Lifeworks here.

