Google Honors SS Rajamouli’s Film With Special Animation, Fans Say ‘This Is Just Crazy’





RRR continues its global dominance as technology giant Google pays tribute to SS Rajamouli’s masterpiece, which stars lead characters Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a special animation. This sweet gesture surprised fans of the period drama action extravaganza released in March of this year.

A Google search for “RRR” shows horses and bikes moving across the screen. The horse shows Ram Charan’s character Alluri Sitaram Raju, while the bike shows Jr NTR’s character Komaram Bheem.Even the RRR team acknowledged this special honor and tweeted the same. increase.

“Thank you @Google for surprising us and acknowledging the popularity of RRR as a worldwide phenomenon!! Search RRR on Google and post screenshots/videos with #RRRTakeOver #RRRMovie,” he wrote. Read the tweets from RRR’s official Twitter handle. Second highest-grossing Indian film of the year, behind Yash-led KGF Chapter 2.

READ | RRR: Baby Driver director Edgar Wright reviews Ram Charan Jr.’s NTR Star movie, calling it ‘an absolute blast’

As soon as fans noticed this, they started sharing screenshots on the microblogging platform. One Twitter account wrote, “Wow! #RRR is taking over the internet worldwide! Hope to win an international award next year,” while another tweeted, “This is just crazy. .I love it.”

“Kudos for making a nationalist movie a hit with audiences around the world. Hope they don’t get sucked into D-wood,” read another tweet. It is written as

Thank you @Google for surprising us and recognizing the global phenomenon and popularity of RRR!!

Search RRR on Google and post screenshots/videos with #RRRTakeOver #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/1f509prJJU

— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) August 13, 2022

Wow this is simply amazing. #RRRMovie continues to break barriers and records in Telugu cinema! Thank you @ssrajamouli garu for your vision and effort to make it happen! https://t.co/yL3hzEk6WG — Lucky Murari (@luckymurari) August 13, 2022

Making nationalist films a hit with audiences around the world is nothing short of admirable. I hope they don’t get sucked into D-wood. https://t.co/Oi3lF3vdaZ — (@arthvvader) August 13, 2022

This is just crazy. I love it. https://t.co/77bD1ak75D

— Shamil Makeen (@ShamilMak) August 14, 2022

Wow! #RRR is taking the internet by storm worldwide! Hope to win international awards next year #rrrblockbuster #RRRTakeOver #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/kS85nQ5NOi — Asian Spice Potpourri (@AsianPotpourri) 2022 August 13th

For those unfamiliar, RRR is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Arli Sitaramaraju and Kolamam Bhim, brilliantly performed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt have also starred in the big-budget action extravaganza that has wowed Western audiences since his release streaming on Netflix.

