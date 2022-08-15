How the Metaverse Can Transform Business Functions





Simply put, the Metaverse is a virtual space that allows people in the real world to interact digitally via a shared virtual space.

According to McKinsey & Company, 79% of active consumers have made a purchase in the Metaverse to date, and more than $120 billion will be invested to power the Metaverse market by 2022.

The Metaverse helps expand experiential opportunities for business innovation when implemented with powerful security and monitoring tools

India has been at the forefront of adapting and adopting new technologies for many years. The Metaverse is one of the technological innovations that surged in demand in the last quarter of 2021.

Today, the physical and virtual worlds are constantly overlapping. The main goal of the Metaverse platform is to create and deliver immersive, interactive virtual experiences that go beyond the real world.

Metaverse Market Breakdown

By application, the metaverse market can be divided into content creation, social media, digital marketing, gaming, online shopping, events and conferences, and others. By industry, it can be categorized into retail, education, BFSI, media and entertainment, automotive, defense, and others.

The Enterprise Metaverse

After social media giant Facebook rebranded itself as “meta,” curiosity about the digitally native “metaverse” knew no bounds. Since then, giants from Microsoft to Apple to Ralph Lauren have entered the Metaverse world. Since then, companies from Microsoft to Apple to Ralph Lauren have entered the Metaverse.

79% of active consumers have made a purchase in the Metaverse to date, and more than $120 billion has been invested to strengthen the Metaverse market in the first five months of 2022.

It was interesting to see major retail brands such as Nike, Zara and H&M taking risks by launching virtual stores and product collections. These brands have gained a competitive advantage in the virtual marketplace due to their first-hand knowledge of the metaverse.

L’Oral, a global leader in beauty, partnered with Snap Camera in November 2020 to bring customers to virtual conversations via video communication platforms such as Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Skype, Zoom and Houseparty. Allows cosmetics to be tested.

Sony Music partnered with online gaming platform Roblox to host a two-day virtual concert featuring Lil’ Nas X in December 2020.

Even those who don’t believe in Metaverse, such as Olive Group restaurants, have become the first Indian restaurant chain to carry the Metaverse flag.

Prospects for Peace and Security in the Metaverse

The hype surrounding the Metaverse and its applications is growing day by day. However, there are currently no established regulatory protocols in this area.

Having businesses and their audience on the same platform is a great opportunity to increase brand awareness and sales. Enterprises need strict access control tools to restrict who can access virtual spaces within the enterprise metaverse.

Israeli-American cybersecurity firm Check Point reported a 50% increase in weekly cyberattacks on corporate networks in 2021 compared to 2020. This naturally raises security concerns as it expands the attack surface area for businesses around the world.

A key feature of the metaverse is the use of digital avatars. Unfortunately, this opens the door to online scams. If identity theft is so prevalent in the real world, what are the consequences of the same virtual mirroring?

Perhaps a crisis in the virtual world could spread across regions at breakneck speed compared to the real world, negatively impacting businesses around the world.

Countering the proliferation of phenomena such as “deepfakes” and “digital twins” in the metaverse market requires centralized and decentralized governing bodies to work together to implement stringent security measures and controls. .

Standard security practices include using organization-assigned tokens or biometrics to establish trust between users to ensure data protection, customer privacy, and product accountability. Creating an environment conducive to training staff is also important, as few people are fully aware of the nature of the metaverse, let alone the platform’s security protocols.

Enterprises also need robust monitoring and logging tools to detect malicious data access attempts in these complex 3D contexts. Additionally, the design of these 3D immersive spaces must take into account the sensitivity of the information accessible from them.

On the positive side, Indian giants such as Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Wipro are developing metaverse security services for enterprises in India and around the world. Blockchain is also being considered by businesses as a powerful security marker to correctly identify users.

Influencing the Growth Factors of the Indian Metaverse Market

The pandemic has fundamentally changed how businesses, employers, employees, customers and stakeholders function. Integrating our physical and digital worlds, and our heavy reliance on the Internet, has established a solid foundation for the Metaverse market.

The popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), cryptocurrencies, AR, VR, and MR have all had a positive impact on the growth of the Indian metaverse market. The popularity of virtual goods and digital currencies among millennials and Gen Z has boosted the country’s metaverse market.

According to Chainalysis, revenue in the NFT sector has jumped from $106 million in 2020 to $44.2 billion in 2021. Cases like these help drive the global metaverse market in today’s digital environment.

The Metaverse Path to 2023 and Beyond

The global metaverse market was estimated to be worth $38.85 billion in 2021. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.4% between 2022 and 2030.

The metaverse becomes a place where employees and stakeholders can collaborate with each other and interact with data in an interactive and visual way. The metaverse can help expand experiential opportunities for business innovation when implemented with powerful security and monitoring tools.

This can lead to a paradigm shift in how companies interact with their customers and stakeholders.

