The Second Era of Fundamental Technologies





The world is in constant turmoil. The pandemic has killed millions of people. A fierce battle is raging in Europe. Many countries have deep political divisions and social unrest. The global economy is facing slowing growth and there is widespread anxiety.

Observers may have written these observations about the state of the world as early as this spring, or almost exactly a century ago. And it’s no coincidence. The root causes of all current turmoil are very similar to the upheavals of the early 20th century. It’s a rare and powerful burst of radical, life-changing innovation over three decades.

This is both good news and bad news. Opportunities to reshape the world and develop innovations abound in the next decade, but so are turmoil and crisis.

About six years ago, I co-authored a book called Unscaled. Its premise is based on a historical arc of innovation over the past 130 years.

Between 1890 and 1920, the world experienced an unprecedented wave of technological innovation. During these three decades, the United States electrified much of the country, Alexander Graham popularized his Bell telephone, the first radio broadcasts, the first powered flights by the Wright brothers, and the Ford Model T mass-market car. These were all foundational technologies. So they did more than one thing. They paved the way for all kinds of innovation and change. For example, electricity, transportation, and communications enabled factories to scale and mass-produce goods, making everything from food to furniture cheap and plentiful.

In every respect, life changed dramatically between 1890 and 1920. Many of the changes have been for the better, lifting millions out of poverty, freeing people from farm labor, extending life expectancy by decades, and generally making life easier. But they also exacerbated the divide between rich and poor, between managers and workers, and between those with radically different views on how society should be organized. Geopolitical power shifted from Europe to America. Cultural shifts (flappers! jazz! women’s suffrage! bans!) have blown society up.

It was all caused by the new technology of the day, and such colossal changes destabilized the world. led the liberal world order. ”

The remaining decades of the 20th century certainly saw many technological innovations, but they were never as focused, intense, or profound as the period between 1890 and 1920. .

Then in 2007, Apple announced the iPhone. In a way, it’s the Model T of the 21st century. And now much of the world’s population has very powerful computers in their pockets. (Worldwide he has 7 billion smartphones in use.) Also in 2007 Amazon rolled out Amazon Web Services and the cloud his computing came fully into existence, allowing people to create software, services and Content is now accessible anytime, anywhere. Social networks have become ubiquitous, fundamentally changing the nature of community and communication. (Facebook was founded in his 2004 and Twitter in his 2006.)

We are overwhelmed by a tsunami of new platform technologies. Artificial intelligence (AI) enables computer systems to learn and solve problems that humans cannot. CRISPR allows scientists to edit genes and program DNA. Blockchain has brought new ways to think about money, contracts and identity. The list of paradigm-shifting innovations continues and includes 3D printing, virtual reality, the metaverse, and commercial spaceflight.

When such a wave comes, it’s not just behavior that changes. it changes everything. Economist Carlota Perez, in her influential 2003 book Technological Revolutions and Financial Capital, describes the impact of moments like this: It provides the means to modernize all existing industries and activities. ”

Let it submerge for 1 minute. We are in the process of “modernizing all existing industries and activities”.

It represents a huge, painful, and radically socially transformative change. we see it all around us. While parts of society are competing with cryptocurrencies, social media, and AI, others are fighting to maintain the way of life they have become accustomed to. This widens social and political disparities between rich and poor countries, rising and declining countries. It leads to civil unrest and, of course, war. Many analysts say that Vladimir Putin launched Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an attempt to regain the former Soviet Union’s geopolitical power in a rapidly changing world.

In Perez’s conception, today we are in the “installation phase” of these technologies, “during which a critical mass of industrial and infrastructure revolutions are placed against the resistance of established paradigms.” . If you want to witness the “resistance of established paradigms”, take a look at the anti-science, anti-globalization political backlash of the past six years.

If the past is the prologue, we are in the middle of a 30-year cycle of technological revolution. As AI, cryptography, gene editing, and other technologies mature and change accelerates, it could well lead to the continued disruption of social and economic norms and the geopolitical map. , be more prepared for the kind of turmoil we are experiencing right now.

It’s hard to imagine all the opportunities these underlying technologies will create, though. We can reinvent every industry and everything about the way we live. The next decade could see universal, cheap, clean energy and AI-driven technologies that reverse climate change. You might modify your genes so that you can live to be 100 in a 30-year-old body. We may see a complete restructuring of the nation that will ensure peace and lift the poorer nations. We may fly around in flying cars, spend a lot of time in the Metaverse, or vacation in space hotels. We do many things today that are beyond our conception.

As Perez put it, sometime in the next 15 years, this revolution will reach a tipping point, moving to a stage that “ultimately leads to a different ‘way of life’.” After the Second World War, I finally arrived at this place. During his next 70 years, the Western world was relatively peaceful, creating a modern life that no one could have imagined in 1890. Life in cars, TVs, supermarkets, advanced healthcare, jet travel, computers, professional sports and skyscrapers.

The key is getting through the next 15 years unscathed. There are no world wars or deep economic depressions derived from the last wave. To do that, business leaders and entrepreneurs need to understand that technology-driven change is outstripping most people’s ability to absorb it. Companies should ponder the potential impact and consequences of the products they build (this may mean asking themselves: Is this beyond our wildest dreams of success? what if you do). everything. Rather than fighting regulation, we need to work with policymakers to set guardrails that prevent technologies like facial recognition and gene editing from going too far and inviting backlash.

At the same time, however, innovators have a generational opportunity to reinvent industries and everyday life in profitable ways. If his next 15 years go well, it’s very likely that he’ll have a much better way of life than anyone who went through the dark ages before the iPhone and the cloud. I imagined.

