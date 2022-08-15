Google has created an animated kite-flying-inspired doodle to mark the 75th anniversary of ‘Azadi’





Tech giant Google, which has painted kite flying, a popular recreational sport in India, with multicolored artwork embedded with metaphors, celebrated India’s 75th anniversary of independence Monday with bright graffiti.

The yummy graffiti with tricolor elements on the displayed kite follows the “India ki Udaan” project recently launched by Google Arts and Culture. The project honors the nation’s achievements and “themes the unwavering and enduring spirit of India in these past 75 years”.

The illustration by Kerala-based artist Neethi depicts young people playing traditional sports and a woman making a kite in a colorful setting against the backdrop of the sun and skyscrapers.

Google added GIF animations to it, injecting a layer of dynamism and bringing the graffiti to life as you can see the tricolor-themed kites moving in the air.

Also in the artwork, a young girl holds a kite with a heart symbol, and a man sees flying a kite with the number “75” tethered from a spool in his hand.

“On this day in 1947, India officially became a democracy. Nearly 200 years of British rule came to an end. A long struggle for freedom resulted in the creation of the world’s largest democracy. Heroic freedom fighters such as Mahatma Gandhi led the country’s independence movement through civil disobedience and non-violent protest,” Google said on its official page.

The artist said the artwork “depicts the culture surrounding kites, from the art of making bright and beautiful kites to the joyful experience of community gathering”.

“It is a message of love and to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, I have painted kites depicting the colors of our country. The official page of the Internet search engine.

The vast sky, brightly speckled with soaring kites, is a colorful symbol of the great heights the country has achieved, Niesi said.

The biggest annual celebration takes place at Delhi’s Red Fort, where the prime minister raises a saffron, white and green flag and gives a 21-gun salute. Google said in a statement: — A symbol of longstanding independence. ”

“Indian revolutionaries once flew kites with slogans to protest British rule. Since then, recreational and competitive kite flying has become one of the most popular Independence Day traditions. Indians also mark the day by spending time with their loved ones and by organizing cultural programs in their neighborhoods and schools.”

Earlier this month, senior Google executives said during the launch of the ‘India ki Udaan’ project, curated as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, that ‘a very special doodle will be unveiled on August 15th of this year. ” said.

