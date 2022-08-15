



Hong Kong, 15 August 2022 Today marks the opening of Lenovo PCCW Solutions Limited[1]a new strategic partnership between Lenovo Group (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) and PCCW (HKSE: 0008) aims to tap into the estimated USD 320 billion Asian IT services market.

The new company will provide one-stop customer solutions that integrate IT services, devices and digital infrastructure, enabling clients to use technology to transform their business and operations, from managing complex integrations to enhancing their competitive edge with innovative applications. enable you to transform

Through this partnership, the company will benefit from Lenovo’s global footprint in over 180 markets, a broad portfolio of end-to-end solutions, a strong pedigree in innovation, and strong go-to-market and delivery capabilities.

Ken Wong, executive vice president of Lenovo and president of Lenovo Solutions and Services Group, said: IT solutions leadership. The synergy of capabilities and talents of the two organizations will enable the new company to expand its reach and competitiveness in the Asia Pacific market.

PCCW Solutions has been ranked #1 for system integration and custom application development in Hong Kong SAR by IDC for eight consecutive years since 2014.[2]The new company builds on PCCW Solutions’ track record as one of the region’s leading IT service providers. Our 4,000 strong IT professionals work closely with our customers to help them succeed in a more complex and rapidly evolving technology environment.

Lenovo PCCW Solutions CEO Jerry Li said: His new company, Lenovo PCCW Solutions, will allow customers to tap into the diverse depth of skills, expertise and go-to-market capabilities across the Lenovo Solutions and Services Group. We look forward to embarking on this growth journey. This allows us to grow our skill set, footprint and solution portfolio. By combining our strengths with our highly skilled skills, we look forward to further contributing to the development of smart cities in the region.

According to market data, Asia’s IT services market will be worth around $320 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% to over $470 billion by 2026. Lenovo PCCW solution is the market.

[1] The company was formerly known as PCCW Lenovo Technology Solutions, which was filed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 14 June 2022. https://news.lenovo.com/pressroom/press-releases/lenovo-and-pccw-partnership/

[2] https://www.pccwsolutions.com/site/en/news-entry/20220518/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.lenovo.com/pressroom/press-releases/lenovo-pccw-solutions-first-day/

