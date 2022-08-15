New Fitbit app update makes Google Pixel Watch battery life too short





What you need to knowThe APK teardown suggests that the Google Pixel Watch’s battery life is pretty unremarkable.This indication was spotted in the latest version of the Fitbit app.The Pixel Watch’s battery life is 24 hours. It doesn’t seem to last longer.

We should have a good idea so far as to what the Google Pixel Watch will look like following the teaser at this year’s Google I/O event, but some details, like battery life, remain a mystery. It’s all wrapped up. New evidence suggests smartwatches lack impressive stamina.

An APK teardown conducted by 9to5Google (opens in new tab) on the latest Fitbit app version (3.65) reveals that Fitbit is preparing to include support for Wear OS. That makes sense, considering the Pixel Watch will include the full suite of features found in the best Fitbit devices, including sleep tracking.

In the teardown, there were a few strings alluding to the smartwatch’s potential battery life, but that doesn’t seem impressive. has a reminder text telling you to charge your smartwatch before going to bed.

Please note that tearing down an APK does not always guarantee that the feature will be the final release. However, the new display confirms earlier rumors that the Pixel Watch’s battery is nothing special and only lasts up to 24 hours on a single charge.

This in-app description isn’t a definitive indication of the wearable’s battery life, but it’s consistent with previous rumors. A 30% charge should be sufficient. In total, this equates to around 24 hours of battery life.

24-hour battery life doesn’t sound too bad for a smartwatch, but Google would be wise to improve on that front when it comes to competing with the best Android smartwatches on the market.

