E.ON backs Future Energy Ventures in launching Independent Climate Tech Fund





BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Future Energy Ventures, E.ON’s current venture team, is pleased to announce that Future Energy Ventures, a new independent venture capital fund based in Luxembourg. Energy Ventures Fund I SCA SICAV-RAIF (Fund) was established. The launch marks a new chapter in the venture team’s mission to create a decarbonized future through Europe’s leading energy transition venture fund. He E.ON, one of Europe’s largest operators of energy networks and energy-related infrastructure, has pledged to become the fund’s anchor investor.

An important step towards the fund’s first closing and the venture team’s planning for an independent future outside of E.ON, German financial regulator BaFin announced in January that it would become a new independent company. Licensed to Future Energy Ventures GmbH (FEV). Lozek is the founder and managing his partner. The BaFin license enables FEV to accelerate funding from investors and fulfills an important prerequisite for FEV to act as an advisor on the management of funds.

The fund will primarily focus on Series A and B investments in digital and scalable business models aimed at transforming traditional energy value chains towards net zero. The fund has his three main investment themes within the energy sector. Future energy, future cities, and future technology. The fund aims to direct his 100% of its capital into sustainable investments in accordance with Article 9 of the SFDR regulations. It targets innovation hubs in Europe, North America and Israel. With a target size of 250 million, the fund plans to make a final closing in 2023.

The team transitioning to FEV has built a highly respected and coveted track record through its ventures at E.ON, creating a vibrant portfolio and achieving remarkable success. This includes his recent $60 million Series C funding round by Buildots. Buildots is a construction technology startup with his $1.3 trillion addressable market in the US alone, which also includes many high-profile exits like the cloud-based platform, Waycare. To global AI company Rekor System for proactive traffic management.

To date, the team has completed 10 investments, achieving 2.2 MOIC and 39% IRR. So far, the team has only performed over 50 transactions in 6 years.

E.ON’s Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Thomas Birr, says transformative technologies are needed to transform traditional energy value chains and build a net-zero economy. Over the last few years our venture team has proven to be the ideal partner to bring these technologies to his E.ON. As an anchor investor in the new Future Energy Ventures Fund, we continue our successful collaboration.

With $30 billion of VC investment in climate tech companies in 2021 and 70% of the global economy striving to reach net zero, climate tech has become a major investment strategy. Jan Lozek, Founder and Managing Partner of FEV, said: We engage in high-level discussions with many well-known strategic investors, as well as institutional investors and family offices. With a growing base of like-minded investors, we look forward to teaming up with great entrepreneurs to further decarbonize energy and help build an energy system for future generations. increase.

The fund is managed by Apex Group, a global fund services provider.

About Future Energy Ventures

Future Energy Ventures is E.ON’s venture capital investment and collaboration platform. We invest in digital and digital-enabled technologies and business models that have the potential to redefine the energy landscape of the future. Future Energy Ventures typically focus on digitally scalable, low-asset-light companies seeking Series A or higher funding to capitalize on the investment opportunities presented by this transition to a new energy future and to expand their portfolio. We aim to maximize scaling opportunities.

For more information, please visit www.fev.vc.

About E.ON

E.ON is an international investor-owned energy company focused on energy networks and customer solutions. As one of Europe’s largest energy companies, E.ON is playing a leading role in shaping a clean, digital and decentralized energy world. To this end, over 75,000 employees develop and market products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers, as well as for cities and municipalities. About 50 million customers buy electricity, gas, digital products or solutions for electric mobility, energy efficiency and climate protection from E.ON. E.ON is headquartered in Essen, Germany. For more information, please visit www.eon.com.

