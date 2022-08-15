ADDED in Abu Dhabi Launches Innovation Incubator Program





The Abu Dhabi Competitiveness Authority (COAD), part of the Abu Dhabi Economic Development Authority (ADDED), has launched the Abu Dhabi Innovation Incubator Program to support entrepreneurs.

This incubator program is part of 14 initiatives under ‘Abu Dhabi Innovates’ launched in May.

It aims to provide visionaries and entrepreneurs with access to the space and equipment they need to develop innovations and transform them into commercially viable services and products.

Sameh Al Qubaisi, ADDED’s Director for Economic Affairs, said the program supports and develops thriving projects and provides a regulatory and institutional framework to support innovation and research and development in key economic sectors. We said we were in line with our commitments.

“This will be achieved by having a well-equipped innovation incubator, following a set of policies and regulations developed by ADDED and our partners, and having the right operating model to support innovators at various stages.”

Public and private institutions that invest in innovative technology solutions and support R&D are eligible for the “Innovation Incubator” license following a thorough expert review and following best practices and policies in the field. I have.

Major academic and private institutions with incubator licenses include Khalifa University, Al Ain University, Abu Dhabi University, Higher Institute of Technology, Kwarizmi International College, New York University Abu Dhabi, Plug and Play, and Fat6lab.

The program will support clusters with high growth potential, including Internet of Things, data center and cloud services, e-commerce, smart manufacturing, clinical research, wealth management, commodity trading, tourism, fintech and agritech. Focus on developing innovation.

Hala Al Ameri, Executive Director of Abu Dhabi’s Office of Competitiveness (COAD) said: Innovation incubators empower innovators and provide a favorable environment for developing ideas from inception to realization, accelerating innovation and project development.

In addition to facilitating access to funding opportunities and business deals, the program also enables entrepreneurs and investors to trade with trusted incubators, select innovations to invest in, and help innovators overcome challenges to success. We encourage you to help pave the way for

