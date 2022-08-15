Infohealth Acquires Diabetes Management App





Infohealth ltd, a developer of digital health solutions, has acquired Quin Technology. The deal includes their intellectual property, specifically an app that helps him manage his type 1 diabetes.

Surrey-based Infohealth received the app for an undisclosed fee as part of its acquisition of Quin Technology. It works with continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) wearable devices and combines data extracted from the device with user-input data such as meal intake, exercise, and insulin administration.

The app then uses AI and machine learning to create charts that show the impact of decisions and medications on blood sugar levels. It can also predict the impact of future decisions on blood sugar levels, tailored to the individual.

Infohealth Director Rajive Patel said: As workforce challenges, funding shortages, and inherent inefficiencies weigh on the global healthcare system, medtech companies are fundamentally committed to enabling patients to be more active while There is an urgent need to lead the development of personalized healthcare solutions that address clinical resource shortages. own health care.

Our approach is to redeploy digital pharmacies from primarily commoditized suppliers of prescription drugs and to become highly personalized, with a focus on predicting which patients will benefit from proactive interventions. to become a provider of quality care.

The acquisition will impact Infohealths’ broader Now Patient initiative, which uses data points to adapt health education resources and clinical interventions delivered to patients.

Rajive Patel says: With advances in wearable technology, smartphone trackers, measurement devices, AI and his ML (machine learning), there are more ways than ever to manage chronic disease, health and well-being.

