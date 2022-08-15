Google got exactly what Google wanted.Here’s how Gmail changes as a result





This prompted Google to ask the Federal Election Commission for input on plans to allow some political groups to send unsolicited email to Gmail users without fear of being filtered as spam. A short version of the content.

It didn’t matter that thousands of Gmail users heard the proposal and wrote to the FEC against it (a record-breaking, near-unanimous opposition, according to one FEC commissioner).

Frankly, you shouldn’t.

At its meeting last week, the FEC approved what is likely (if not a foregone conclusion) the result of betting officials. It’s an advisory opinion telling Google that yes, it can go ahead with its plans.

why? because the law is the law. And the law is apparently pretty clear here.

With a 4-to-1 vote (with 1 abstention), the committee is evenly split between 3 Republicans and 3 Democrats, ensuring that Google’s programs are not unacceptable corporate campaign contributions. said it would.

As The Washington Post later summarized:

“The bipartisan approval of the regulator paved the way for Google to implement the program, which would disable Gmail’s usual spam filters for participating candidates and political committees, allowing individual Users will have to manually mark unwanted emails.

The pilot program is for senders who are registered with the FEC and whose emails do not contain illegal content or other material prohibited by Gmail’s Terms of Service, and may last approximately six months. The timing of implementation was not immediately clear. ”

In April, some Republican politicians told the FEC that Google spammed Republican fundraising emails on Gmail at a higher rate than Democrats’ emails, and the disparity was against Democrats as “illegal corporations.” In June, Google CEO Sundar Pichai came to Washington to pitch the equivalent of a 10-word plan to top Republicans. In July, Google asked for this advisory opinion. If Republicans were right in thinking that getting some political emails to skip spam could be in-kind campaign contributions, then getting more politicians to skip spam would be more likely. It could have been interpreted as a number of illegal donations. Thousands of his Gmail users commented on the suggestion in early August, to no avail.

The ironic elephant in the room is that, in my view, even if Google gets what they ask for from FEC, it’s likely that literally nobody wants this solution.

Gmail users made their objections clear, even though they provided few of the legal grounds the FEC uses to reject the idea.

Google itself may not want to get involved in this at all, except more or less forced by Republican opposition.

Still, even those same Republican leaders don’t seem comfortable with Google’s actions here. The Post reported that they plan to oppose Google’s idea.

The draft from the National Republican Senate Committee states, “Google and its algorithms offer distinct advantages to the fundraising efforts of Democrats, resulting in Republicans raising millions of dollars less than they should have raised.” Google’s plan was “unacceptable.. too slow and too risky for the campaign.”

So where does this leave us? Perhaps we need a better solution.

Nobody wants spam, but we live in a country where political speech is (thankfully) protected. This is another situation where the law has not kept up with the pace of technology.

that leads to conflict. But resolving conflict is one of the main reasons we have a political system in the first place.

“I do not want to do it [approve of the program], and for the same reason that all commenters don’t want to,” said Dara Lindenbaum, FEC vice chair and one Democrat who voted yes. “But the law and the Commission’s regulations and the Commission’s precedent allow this, and we don’t want to hinder innovation and pilot her program.”

That was her dilemma. for everyone else? Either be prepared to hit the “report as spam” button a little more often, or give up and make a few more political donations.

