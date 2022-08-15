India expected to take the lead in 3D tech: Mashelkar





Raghunath Anant Mashelkar was four years old when India became independent. An internationally acclaimed chemical engineer, Masherkar has become a leader in the Indian scientific ring, largely thanks to his 30-year relationship with CSIR (of which he was Executive Director for 11 years). Side has his view. One of the most famous Indian scientists who championed innovation, Mr. Masherkar gave a lecture on the progress of science and technology in India over the past 75 years.excerpt

How do you see the progress of science and technology in India in recent years?

India’s rank in science is rising rapidly. It is currently the world’s third largest publisher of peer-reviewed scientific research papers, after China and the United States. Between 2008 and 2018, India’s average annual growth rate was her 10.73%, compared to her 7.81% in China and her 0.71% in the US. However, beyond research presentations, we need to see how Indian science is changing society. Let’s take a look at 2020 itself. In what would come to be known as the Year of the Pandemic, but also the Year of Indian Science, the reaction of the scientific community to the challenge of the pandemic was quite impressive.

When the pandemic reached India, diagnostic capacity was negligible, with no point-of-care diagnosis, no vaccine, and no treatment. The biology and mechanism of action of the virus were unknown. Our scientists have provided each of these and more. This is due to the solid foundation of long-term investments in science and technology that have been made over decades. India would not have proudly announced its 200 million vaccinations without its own proprietary vaccine, namely Covaxin by Bharat Biotech.

What were the high points of science and technology in India in the 20th century, especially before and after independence?

It is good to see what noted scientist Jayant Narlikar says in his book Scientific Edge. He lists the top ten scientific and technological achievements of India in the 20th century. In the pre-1950 era he included the mathematics of his Srinivasa Ramanujams. Meghnad Sahas ionization equations (c. 1920), and SN Boses addressed particle statistics (c. 1922), the discovery of CV Raman that molecules scatter light (c. 1928), and the Raman effect.

Track our full Independence Day coverage here

Since 1950, Narlikar has been involved in the development of nuclear power and capacity (established in the 1950s), the green revolution in agriculture (1960s and 1970s), and GN Ramachandran’s pioneering work in structural and molecular biology (mid-1960s). ), citing India’s space program. (from the late 1970s), high-temperature superconductivity (from the late 1980s), and his transformation of CSIR into an industrial-oriented, performance-driven and responsible organization (late 1990s).

Narlikar noted the transition from individual scientists in the pre-1950 era to organized science in the post-1950 era. Furthermore, he claimed that the scientists he identified before 1950 were in the Nobel Prize class.

Note that nothing in the list of achievements since 1950 comes from industry. The only place where industrial research and development is shown in numbers is during his CSIR transformational period in the 1990s, which I, by the way, had the privilege of leading. Note that all achievements on the list, such as agriculture, space, and nuclear technology, were driven by coordinated, mission-driven research funded by the government. When it comes to excellence on an individual level, there has never been a breakthrough in science worthy of a Nobel Prize like there was in the first half of the 20th century, in Narrika’s words. The total and real is that India’s average has risen to be seen in third place after the United States and China, but did not create peaks like Everest in the pre-independence era.

In the 1990s, China surpassed India, but China seems to have overtaken India in science and technology. Can you shed some light on this? how far are they going? why?

India and China were evenly matched in the 1990s as far as science, technology and innovation are concerned. Today China is far ahead of India. At present, China’s R&D spending is seven times higher, scientific and technological publications are four times higher, the number of researchers per capita in China is five times higher, the number of patents filed in China is eight times higher, and the number of patents filed in China is eight times higher. Our exports are four times higher than ours.

Competitive advantage means securing excellent human resources. How have India and China dealt with the problem of brain drain?

Consider China first. In the early 2000s, only one of his 10 Chinese students studying abroad returned to China after graduation. In 2017, about 10 of her students chose to return. China implemented several policies such as the Thousand Talents Plan and the Redson Plan to attract and rehabilitate returning scientists. In 2017, we reformed our visa program to make it easier for Chinese companies to hire foreign graduates on work visas. The number of foreigners working in China has tripled from 2000 to 220,000 between 2010 and 2010. China recently announced its ambition to become Asia’s top destination for international students by 2020, with a target of enrolling 500,000 international students annually by 2020.

Now let’s look at India’s corresponding efforts to reverse the brain drain. India also had its own plans to facilitate the return of scientists. These include the Ramanujan Fellowship, the Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) Faculty Scheme, and the Visiting Advanced Joint Research (VAJRA) Faculty Scheme for Inspired Research (INSPIRE). Contrast this with China’s Thousand Talents Plan alone bringing back his 7,000-plus scientists. So there was a big difference in both the quality and intensity of the efforts and the magnitude of the impact.

Since you defended the patenting movement, what has been the comparison between India and China in this regard?

We started our patenting campaign in the early 1990s at the National Chemical Laboratory and then spread it to CSIR and other Indian institutions and industries. India and China were in line with each other in her 1990s, but the 2000s saw divergences between China and India. Indian patents started to stall after 2003 as Chinese patents gained momentum.

Interestingly, in 2003 CSIR topped the list of applicants for the prestigious Patent Cooperation Treaty, ahead of South Korean giants such as LG and Samsung, and China’s Huawei in fourth place. The same Huawei published 4,411 of his PCT applications and was the top patent applicant among all industrial companies in the world in 2019.

In fact, China is the main source of global growth in global IP filings in 2018. Chinese IP offices now account for 46.4% of patent filings.

What do you think are the real competitive advantages of Indian science and technology?

I recently had an interesting workout. This was to calculate the number of scientific research publications per unit R&D expenditure in 2020. India was the highest. Let’s do a rough comparison. Better than England (2 times), China (5 times), Germany (6 times), USA (7 times) and Japan (13 times).

This has had a positive impact. First, the intellectual capital generated per dollar he spends in India is the highest in the world. As such, there are over 1,100 R&D centers established by multinational companies, making India a global R&D hub. They employ her over 350,000 scientists. Some companies generate a third of their global IP from India. This also led to the phenomenon of brain outflow to brain acquisition into the cerebral circulation. Large numbers of Indian scientists from abroad have returned to join these centers, reversing the brain drain and then moving on to other Indian R&D, giving India the benefit of their advanced skills. I’m here.

The second implication of this graph is obvious. India has invested only 0.7% of GDP in R&D over the last 25 years. Imagine the impact of raising this spending to 2% of GDP. This is a promise that has been made over the past 25 years. India’s competitiveness will be three times what she is today. As I always say, India makes more from less and Indian science is no exception! We must take advantage of that.

How do you see science, technology and innovation in India 25 years from now?

India expects to take the lead in 3D, which will drive competitiveness and growth in digitizing, decentralizing and decarbonizing the world. With the right investments, India can not only become a world leader in several industries, but also bring about a major socio-economic transformation for India. Bold policy initiatives by governments, supported by huge investments in R&D, where industry has a sizable share, and strong support for science and technology to promote research and innovation. , the exponential rise of India as a science and technology powerhouse is possible. and innovation ecosystem.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/science-and-environment/independence-day-india-at-75-i-expect-india-to-take-the-lead-in-3d-tech-mashelkar-1135176.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos