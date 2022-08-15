Apple MacBook Air M2 Review: Sophisticated Redesign Takes It Up a Level | Apple





Apple’s popular MacBook Air gets its biggest redesign since it was first introduced in 2008, and in 2022 it will ditch its traditional wedge shape for a thinner, bigger screen and better look. I was.

The revamped laptop builds on the internal changes made in 2020’s revolutionary M1 model, introducing Apple’s next-generation M2 chip in a sleeker flat aluminum body.

But doing so would increase the price by 250, making the first model 1,249 ($1,199/A$1,899).

The outer frame takes the simple, retro design of last year’s 14-inch MacBook Pro. However, the M2 Air is 4.8mm thinner and 50g lighter than its predecessor, and by volume he is 20% smaller, making it much slimmer than the relatively chunky-looking Pro.

The sides of the deck are barely tall enough to accommodate the USB-C and MagSafe charging ports.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

Despite its slim frame, the laptop is incredibly sturdy, with a flex-free deck and a solid lid. Open the lid to reveal a large 13.6-inch screen. It’s 25% brighter, just as crisp and beautiful, and offers a bit more room to work with than its 13.3-inch size.

It has a notch at the top of the screen and, like the MacBook Pro, houses an improved 1080p webcam. Air’s deck hides four speakers. These are pretty good for a laptop, projecting a reasonably wide and immersive sound.

Laptop decks look pretty much the same. Apple’s best-in-class trackpad, excellent keyboard, and Touch ID fingerprint sensor in the power button are just as good as last time. Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The GuardianSpecifications

Screen: 13.6 inch LCD (2560×1600; 224 ppi) True Tone

Processor: Apple M2 with 8-core or 10-core GPU

RAM: 8, 16 or 24GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB SSD

Operating System: macOS 12 Monterey

Camera: 1080p FaceTime HD

Connectivity: wifi 6, Bluetooth 5, 2x USB-C/Thunderbolt 3, headphones

Dimensions: 215 x 304.1 x 11.3mm

Weight: 1.24kg

M2 Speed ​​and Extra Long Battery Life The sleek MacBook Air slips easily into your bag and is light enough to not weigh you down.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The 2022 MacBook Air is one of the first machines to feature Apple’s next-generation M2 chip. It’s an incremental upgrade from the once-in-a-generation leap made by the M1 in 2020, but it’s still up to 18% faster and has 35% more powerful graphics.

The M2 turns your MacBook Air into a fast, highly capable machine that can easily handle general computing requirements and the more demanding. Since it is a fanless machine, it is completely silent during operation. The laptop stayed cool after three hours of fairly demanding photo manipulation work with large image files while connected to another 4K display. Unless you know your job is very computationally intensive, we think the Air is capable of more than that for most people, despite the lack of a fan for cooling.

Battery life is also best in class, with hours of photo editing in Affinity Photo and 20 or more tabs open in Chrome most of the time, with Apple Mail, Typora, and Evernote regularly getting 16+ hours of work. Is possible. Various chat apps and small tools. No need to carry your charger to lectures or to work.

It took 2 hours and 15 minutes to fully charge the Air using the included 35W charger and MagSafe cable, reaching 50% in about an hour, but 50% faster with a 67W or higher power adapter It can be charged.

The bottom of the Sustainability Laptop is flat, with circular rubber feet to lift it slightly off your desk, and small screws to access components for repairs.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

MacBook Air is made from recycled materials such as aluminum, steel, tin, rare earth elements, and plastic. Apple analyzes the environmental impact of computers in its reports.

The computer is usually serviceable and the battery can be replaced by Apple for 129. Apple offers trade-in and free recycling schemes, including non-Apple products.

MacOS 12.5 Monterey webcam is a big improvement, but it doesn’t support Apple’s Center Stage auto-pan and scan technology, or Face ID, a feature still reserved for Apple’s iPad.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The MacBook Air runs the same version of macOS Monterey as last year’s MacBook Pro. In general, it’s a good platform that is reliable and low maintenance.

Since last year, Apple has added the Universal Controls feature. Now you can control other Apple devices with your Mac’s keyboard and trackpad. This is especially useful when used with an iPad, but can be unreliable in unstable Wi-Fi conditions.

price

The Apple MacBook Air is priced at $1,249 ($1,199/A$1,899) and comes with an 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Doubling the storage or RAM costs 200 ($200/A$300) each.

The model with a 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage is priced at $1,549 ($1,499/A$2,349) and comes with a 2-port 35W USB-C charger or 67W power adapter.

For comparison, the M1 MacBook Air starts at 999, the M2 MacBook Pro starts at 1,349, the 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at 1,899, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 starts at 999, and the Dell XPS starts at 949.

verdict

The MacBook Air got a radically modern makeover and looks better than ever.

Establishing the thin and light laptop category in 2008, the Air has always been the best portable. A larger 13.6-inch screen makes a difference in materials to get the job done, while the thin and light body makes it easier than ever to fit in your bag. The return of the MagSafe charging cable frees up the USB-C port for more peripherals.

Combined with a class-leading battery life of nearly 16 hours, the fast performance of the M2 chip, and a top-tier trackpad and keyboard, you get the best premium consumer laptop.

The only thorn in its side is that the price has risen above 1,249. This definitely adds value to the M1 MacBook Air, which still sells for 999.

Pros: Super-fast M2 chip, quiet and cool operation, very long battery life, great 13.6-inch screen, great keyboard, best-in-class trackpad, MagSafe, great speakers, great mic and webcam, Lots of recycled materials, Touch ID.

Cons: Expensive, only 2 USB-C ports, no USB-A or SD card slot, can only drive 1 external display, no Center Stage camera or Face ID.

The new Midnight color option looks like a matte black with a slight bluish tint in direct sunlight and is very nice.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian and other reviews

