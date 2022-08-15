PlayStations Spider-Man Remastered may perform a bit poorly on Steam





Sony has grand plans to eventually add more console-exclusive games to PC, and this week it released Spider-Man Remastered to Steam, so PC players can experience it for the first time.

It’s been going well, but I’ve noticed something a little surprising about its debut on the Steam charts. It has reached its peak.

According to SteamCharts, Spider-Man peaked at 64,893 concurrent players while God of War peaked at 73,528 players. Spider-Man surpassed Horizon Zero Dawn, peaking at 49,582, but that game was older than when it debuted on PC.

what is the problem here? God of War is a great game, right? is! However, all sales figures point to Spider-Man (including Miles Morales) being his PS4 best-selling exclusive release. Horizon Zero Dawn is third.

Even if God of War is a GOTY winner, Spider-Man features one of the world’s most recognizable heroes in any medium, plus the Insomniacs games are great. is more accessible, it increases overall sales.

It debuted behind God of War, at least so far, except here on Steam. So what’s going on here? some theories.

God of Wars’ popularity has snowballed since its release, between its GOTY victory and the declaration that it might be considered one of the best, if not the best, games of the entire past generation. . As such, it’s likely that interest in PCs has increased, allowing players to finally experience what the fuss is all about. Gaming spending is now declining. Inflation is severe and almost all spending is declining with a few exceptions in the gaming sector. Had we been back in his 2020 or 2021, when gaming spending was skyrocketing, Spider-Man’s numbers could be higher here. It was also said that Spider-Man’s regional pricing is much worse than past releases for some reason.Finally, we don’t know if Sony pushed Spider-Man’s release on his PC. This may be an anecdote, but I realized I hadn’t heard much of it until it was live. I’m curious if the marketing costs are comparable or dramatically different.

So it could be any number of possibilities, but yeah, I think it’s unusual for Spider-Man not to top God of War here and not make it into the Top 10 list on Steam. We’ll see if there’s a slow surge propelling the higher higher, but for a game like this, the debut may be as high as it gets.

