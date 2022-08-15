



Diablo Immortal players are reporting a new bug where “everyone’s XP is reduced”.

A thread in the game’s subreddit community (complete with examples and screenshots) claims that “there is a bug that reduces the XP earned on most kills and XP groves.”

“We don’t fully understand why or when that happens,” explains u/staplepies (thanks, NME), one of the five players.

“The frequency/impact seems to vary by zone, and perhaps based on time of day, but we have yet to identify a reliable pattern or cause. There is XP reduction – sometimes it looks like 50%.”

Eurogamer Newscast: Is the battle between Sony and Microsoft over Call of Duty normal?

“Under ‘normal’ circumstances, you will always get the same XP for each particular type of mob,” they say. “Shassar Oasis has 3 types of mobs: Dust Imps (54XP), Drabs (48XP) and Sand Golems (129XP). Once the XP bug is removed, these 3 values ​​will still be (or the corresponding value), where the value is the value of the current XP penalty) for non-elite mobs (I’m only using kills from non-elite mobs here intentionally for simplicity). but the bug also happens to elite mobs.) You may start noticing some strange entries.”

In some cases, players have reported gaining 42 XP or other seemingly random amounts, but we believe this “shouldn’t happen”.

“If things get really bad, you can see a series of killings that are all wiretapped,” they add.

This post discusses and discards possible hypotheses, including factors such as buffs/abilities, party size, and distance from party members. See if they can figure out the truth.

“Please help bring this to Blizzard’s attention,” they conclude. and in any case this should be addressed/fixed.”

Diablo Immortal stems the decline in Blizzard’s user numbers and slightly increases the company’s monthly active engagement. After his monthly active user count dropped to 22 million in the quarter ending March 2022, Diablo Immortal helped Blizzard get back to 27 million in his early July quarter. rice field.

ICYMI, Overwatch 2 will release as a free-to-play Early Access title in October, before Diablo 4 releases at some point in 2023.

