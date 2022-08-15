Has blockchain found uses beyond cryptocurrency trading?





Blockchain technology has been hailed as a world-changing innovation, but does it have uses beyond creating speculative financial instruments?

The Bitcoin boom has spawned new billionaires, beach parties and Lamborghini videos. The cryptocurrency crash has wreaked havoc on smaller investors and brought many companies into bankruptcy.

AFP asked cryptocurrency commentator Stephen Diehl, author of the recently published “Popping the Crypto Bubble,” to apply the rules to some of the most popular claims about blockchain technology.

Safer voting?

Amid the tension and turmoil in the United States after the 2020 election, billionaire Zhao Changpeng, founder of cryptocurrency company Binance, has made a proposal.

A “blockchain-based mobile voting app” means “no waiting for results or questioning their validity,” he tweeted.

Crypto billionaire Vitalik Buterin said there were “significant challenges” but thought he was “100% correct directionally.”

So far, the experiments have been very small.

For Diehl, blockchain was more likely to cause problems than solve them.

“From an American perspective, every constituency operates its own voting program.

“This is considered a feature because it takes so many public officials to corrupt one election.

“Centralizing the voting system in one digital place is pretty dangerous. Then you can destroy democracy just by destroying the blockchain.”

Auto home purchase?

Blockchain is essentially a ledger and, according to fans, a secure, transparent, and permanent way to store transactions.

These qualities have led countless enthusiasts to suggest that the technology could virtually replace paper contracts such as buying a home.

Diehl said it was “absurd” that blockchain “goes back to what was settled 1,000 years ago to justify its own existence.”

“This is the system we’ve had since the Middle Ages. There’s a government register of land, titles and deeds that are transferred when ownership changes,” he said.

“Blockchain isn’t solving anything here.”

Blockchain grew out of a 2008 white paper on Bitcoin, which was conceived as an alternative to fiat currency.

Payment without bank?

The first line says:

Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency. There are currently over 10,000 people on various blockchains.

Large companies are desperately looking for ways to accept payments in cryptocurrencies.

Diehl pointed out that crypto assets are a speculative vehicle and not suitable for payment.

“When was the last time you paid for your coffee with Apple stock?” he asked.

“It won’t happen. We want something stable, so the coffee price will be next week’s coffee price.”

supply chain tracking?

Want to know where your mangoes come from? Some supermarkets believe the best way to go is to access a blockchain-based system that can track fruits from the Central American tropics to their corner stores.

Walmart and Carrefour are among the companies touting blockchain systems.

Carrefour told AFP earlier this year that shoppers will be able to scan a QR code to discover the provenance of a range of products.

Shops want blockchain to provide security, certainty and transparency.

Deal pointed out that digital supply chain management has been around for years and is perfectly adequate without blockchain.

“Blockchain doesn’t add rottenness to the system,” he said, noting that people in the supply chain can lie just as easily on blockchain as on other platforms.

“If I had a carton of apples and reported 100% on the truck, even if I scooped 50% for myself, blockchain would not prevent it.”

