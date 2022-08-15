Panaya appoints Beatrice Covelnaig and Tal Arnon to executive leadership team





Panaya, a SaaS-based change intelligence platform, has announced the appointment of Beatriss Kovernaig as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Tal Arnon as Vice President of Research and Development. The two will join the company’s executive leadership team and report directly to CEO David Binny.

Panaya CEO David said Kovernaig and Arnon are joining at an exciting time for the company, which already serves thousands of customers around the world. As we prepare for the next phase of growth and innovation, Kovernaig and Arnons’ extensive experience will help organizations on their change management journey by applying change to critical infrastructure while avoiding business risk. to help strengthen and scale technology and innovation.

Prior to Panaya, Kovernaig held several senior product leadership positions in startups and B2B product companies. She comes from Checkmarx, where she was Head of Product Management. Arnon served as the senior technical lead for Unit 81, the IDF’s technical division. After that, she led the R&D effort at Questar, which develops AI-based predictive vehicle health solutions.

Kovernaig and Arnon will lead the product development and lifecycle aspects of Panayas, understanding that they will drive business growth and customer adoption.

Founded in 2006, Panaya helps organizations accelerate application change with the Change Intelligence Platform. We provide cloud-based application delivery and testing solutions that support collaboration between business and IT. We currently serve 3,000 companies in 62 countries, including one-third of the Fortune 500 companies.

