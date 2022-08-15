Key to technology investment to create sustainable change in SA





As one of Africa’s four largest startup ecosystems, South Africa is the undisputed leader in tech innovation. Local Ventures Paula Mokwena, CEO of her capital firm, Fireball Capital, explains how investing in innovation can have a sustainable impact on communities.

South Africa is home to innovative technology companies that have developed solutions that solve real global challenges. The country has established itself as one of the continent’s Big 4 startup ecosystems, leading the way to exit with more than a third of acquisitions made in the African tech sector since 2015. increase.

The tech sector is actively tackling a myriad of challenges, from unemployment to education, health and financial inclusion.

South Africa has one of the most unequal school systems in the world, with 85% of students attending underfunded and dysfunctional schools. This was exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic which saw schools adopt online learning systems. The lesson South Africa and many other countries have taken from the pandemic is the role technology plays in co-creating digital learning environments.

It also supports companies such as Syafunda, a South African e-learning startup that offers an online platform for creating digital portfolios for students, and uLesson, a Nigerian startup that offers pre-recorded lessons. led to a proliferation of edtech solutions offered by For students without access to technology or data.

Access to health care remains inadequate in rural areas and there are challenges in retaining doctors in the public system. His highly unequal two-tier healthcare system leaves about 75%5 of the population in the hands of underfunded healthcare facilities as they cannot afford the exorbitant costs of private healthcare.

While these challenges pose a threat to the country’s socio-economic development, they also create the perfect environment for innovative technological solutions, such as using drones to deliver health products to remote areas lacking infrastructure. I’m here.

HearX Group is another prime example of a start-up that has developed innovative healthtech solutions. It includes a suite of clinical hearing health solutions consisting of eight products. Some of them will have a person without medical experience perform a remote ear test and send the results to a medical professional for diagnosis.

These innovative companies also contribute to the development and growth of the real economy, leading to improvements in measurable macroeconomic indicators such as job creation, economic growth and innovation rates.

In addition to this, a vibrant venture capital ecosystem fosters a culture of entrepreneurship and a growing pool of knowledge and skills as companies expand into other markets and gain access to global talent, partners and investors. There is anecdotal evidence to suggest that it facilitates transfer. , our easy-to-use technology solutions not only solve pain points, but democratize access to information, products and services.

Inject smart capital into innovation

These technology solutions have great impact on real-world challenges, but little investment support directed at them. Fireball Capital aims to support the South African venture capital ecosystem and inject smart capital into innovative, high-growth companies that have developed solutions that help solve the world’s biggest problems.

Venture capital can have a greater impact on a country’s community if it is not only directed towards investments that bring commercial returns, but also considers environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) aspects.

Fireball Capital incorporates ESG considerations into its investment framework. This allows an investor to successfully manage his ESG issues to reduce investment risk, improve long-term return on investment, and prepare the company for long-term sustainable growth. It’s from ESG-backed technology solutions have a lasting positive impact on society.

For example, Ozow has increased financial inclusion for people who were previously unbanked or underserved by traditional payment methods.

In addition to significant funding, the private sector cannot be left out of this ecosystem as it provides market access for SMEs. A model example of a company providing market access is to invest in his own corporate venture fund to invest in entrepreneurs with businesses along consumer-related growth platforms such as health and nutrition. Tiger Brands committed R100 million.

Therefore, the recipe for creating a sustainable positive impact in local communities is to support and venture local entrepreneurs who have created globally relevant and scalable technology-based solutions that solve real-world challenges. It starts with adopting an ESG lens for capital investment.By investing in companies that enable innovative technology, we not only empower entrepreneurs to create sustainable jobs, but also contribute to economic growth and social welfare. It also contributes to solving the biggest problem of

Paula Mokwena is Chief Executive Officer and Direct Investment Officer of Fireball Capital in South Africa.

