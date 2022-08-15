New Live IP Software Toolkit (LIST) Supports Latest IP Specifications





Screenshot of the Live IP Software Toolkit v2.2 interface

EBU has released version 2.2. The Live IP Software Toolkit (LIST) is a software package for testing and diagnosing IP-based live production infrastructures. The latest version incorporates support for new standards and recommendations such as SMPTE ST 2110-22 with Jpeg XS.

EBU LIST v2.2 is now also compliant with SMPTE RP 2110-25. This is a recommendation for adjusting test and measurement equipment made by Willem Vermost (VRT). With this adoption, EBU LIST offers a range of complementary Media over IP testing and measurement solutions with the aim of enabling end-users to obtain a consistent view of the performance and status of her IP network and media endpoints. paving the way for proper collaboration between

The EBU is now seeking feedback to help build community support for LIST and set further development goals. If you’re an active LIST user, give us your valuable feedback with this short survey. By participating in this survey, you consent to the processing of personal data submitted by EBU pursuant to the Privacy Notice.

used by pros

The Live IP Software Toolkit is used ‘at work’ by dozens of EBU member organizations and service providers, with nearly 1000 instances running worldwide. It is also the official he JT-NM Tested reference tool for Media-over-IP testing, measurement, and verification of results, and is incorporated into testing and verification procedures by many manufacturers.

EBU LIST is open source and developed by the community. In the context of organized testing initiatives such as the JT-NM Tested series, this ensures that testing is done in a reliable, repeatable and vendor-neutral manner. The automatic reporting functionality implemented in LIST facilitates test setup maintenance and allows testers to focus on the key attributes of each product.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.ebu.ch/news/2022/08/new-live-ip-software-toolkit-list-supports-latest-ip-specs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos