Dubai ranks among the world’s top hubs for talent and innovation





Dubai: The ambitious tech hub must rapidly generate traction and take steps to sustain future growth and development. With 96% of its tech workforce made up of immigrants, the United Arab Emirates has demonstrated the benefits of a well-planned and comprehensive strategy to develop tech hubs that deploy short- and long-term instruments. I’m here. In a new report titled Turning a Tech Hub into a Talent Magnet, the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) examines 11 tech hubs around the world that continue to thrive by attracting digital talent across borders. In particular, BCG analyzes the mix of strategies and policies that Dubai has deployed to attract talent, fostering strong client relationships across the region since 2019, and attracting leading public and private organizations to innovative business opportunities. We already have a track record of providing

A successful digital hub requires a lot of digital talent, an increasingly scarce commodity. The global shortage of tech workers is expected to reach 4.3 million by 2030. This was before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the demand for digital services increased. Dubai recognized this attraction very early on in the game, attracting tech experts from all corners of the globe, said Faisal Hammadi, managing his director and partner at BCG.

A major catalyst for attracting talent has been Dubai’s ongoing visa offering, a first in the region, further cementing the hub as one of its prominences. These include business visas, which allow foreigners to obtain long-term visas as part of the golden visa system, but also remote work visas and startups and entrepreneurs who want to live permanently in the UAE while working outside the country. It also includes virtual working programs assigned to United Arab Emirates.

The study shows that Dubai stands out as a leader in three waves with a combination of short-term and long-term measures. First, for years, it has lured big tech companies with aggressive corporate tax rate incentives capped at zero. Small tech companies have followed his UAE operations. In addition, it follows the United Arab Emirates Golden Visa and recent work visa schemes that provide a pathway to citizenship for international investors and top talent from around the world, enabling employees around the world to work. and offer visas for up to 10 years. Remotely from the United Arab Emirates. The one-year visa, believed to be the first of its kind in the region, will provide entrepreneurs and talent with the opportunity to innovate in the UAE’s safe and attractive business environment, offering world-class utilities and electricity. You have access to all the services you need, including communications.

Second, to attract talent with the skills needed for industries targeted by the government, such as agricultural technology within the city’s 10-point action plan for Dubai Future District, a new space dedicated to developing the future economy. has launched several initiatives. Also, his AED 1 billion fund to support new economy companies that can boost Dubai’s future growth. In the long run, the government encouraged major international universities to set up local campuses to attract bright students and children of current workers to stay in the UAE for higher education.

Juergen Eckel, Managing Director, Partner and Regional Head of BCG Digital Ventures, said: To win the digital talent challenge, policymakers need to have a clear vision of the hub’s current strengths, the key industry sectors it aims to develop, and the type of workforce it needs. Dubai has done just that. Attracting digital talent requires insight into what motivates skilled tech workers to move to new locations. Armed with this knowledge, policymakers will continue to work with stakeholders in the region’s digital ecosystem to build and foster dynamic and resilient technology hubs that can foster innovation and economic growth for decades to come. develop and execute strategies for

Part of the well-established BCG network that has been operating in the Middle East for 15 years, BCG Digital Ventures, part of BCG X’s technology building and design business unit, recently opened in the region and brings together corporate venture talent and Introduced a new corporate hub. Strengthen our commitment to GCC.

In addition to combining short-term and long-term measures, we have identified three key lessons that can be learned from major tech hubs surveyed by other cities and countries. These include developing and executing strategic plans, building on existing strengths, and leveraging anchor companies to build broader hubs. BCG partner and director Rami Mourtada said that with the right mix of policies that leverage existing strengths and strengthen their appeal to digital talent and leading technology companies, cities and countries will be able to thrive in international business. He added that it can foster a dynamic technology hub with a full center.

To combat ongoing inflationary pressures, the UAE is now offering select start-up office space for two years of free rent, providing employees with health insurance, while allowing new hires to obtain work visas. We make it easy. Among other initiatives, it has established incubators such as Dubas Area 2071, recruiting venture capital firms from around the world, and establishing regional offices as a testament to Dubai’s commitment to functioning as a sustainable global center of excellence. did.

