Top 2 Trends Transforming Foodservice Operations Today | Celent Modern Restaurant Management





The Future of Foodservice Technology Amid Pandemic Learning

Once considered a novelty, foodservice technology solutions are becoming staples in restaurant kitchens and dining rooms across the country. Throughout the pandemic, operators have focused on changing consumer lifestyles and staff needs. The result has been recent innovations to meet these new needs.

It is the guest experience that drives much of the innovation, focusing on ways to make the consumer’s life more engaging, convenient, and holistically seamless.

Discover two technology trends that are shaking up the foodservice industry today.

Trend #1 – Unattended Solutions for Speed ​​and Convenience

Consumers are returning to the world and reconnecting with their favorite places and experiences. As a result, speed and convenience are top of mind as they want to make the most of their time. The ability to make quick purchases and easy experiences can make the difference between a consumer choosing a restaurant or another, so it can have a huge impact on how a business performs. .

Human operations are often difficult to speed up. That is why unmanned technology solutions can support and overcome that challenge. Many restaurants have addressed this issue through digital innovation, such as Panera expanding its coffee subscription program to Unlimited Ship Club. This allows consumers to redeem free drinks through any possible channel, whether it’s drive-thru or in-store kiosks.

Kiosks aren’t the only solution that can meet this need. Across the industry, vendors are piloting “grab and go” platforms that can be integrated as part of their foodservice operations. For example, PepsiCo’s Quik Pick cooler does this with advanced computer vision and AI technology for automatic product recognition. After the item is recognized and approved, consumers swipe or tap their card to unlock the cooler, open the door to retrieve the item, and are charged for the item taken from the cooler when the door is closed. .

Outside the US, PepsiCo is partnering with KFC stores in Poland to pilot an ordering solution called Gesture. This is a touchless screen digital kiosk for quick service restaurants. 3D hand tracking technology allows users to place orders using their hands through gesture-controlled front-end application menus without touching the display. The ability to unlock rapid engagement addresses consumers’ growing need for convenience, taking pressure off staff so they can focus on other aspects of their operations.

Trend 2 – Growing interest in the importance of sustainability

As a consumer-centric industry, the most important issues for consumers are the most important issues for businesses. One of our biggest concerns is sustainability. The foodservice industry is often at the forefront of the search for more sustainable solutions. Think about the concerns about single-use plastic straws and bottles. It often starts in restaurants, coffee shops and workplaces. A recent survey of 7,000 consumers worldwide found that 56% of diners want restaurants to be more transparent about their environmental practices, and almost half (43%) I am willing to pay more for takeout for restaurants that have visible sustainability practices.

Beyond the consumer experience, many cities, colleges and school districts are implementing policies to reduce the use of single-use materials to meet their sustainability goals. Digital technology solutions like SodaStream Professional, a commercial version of a sparkling water maker for home use, are shaking up the industry in their contribution towards sustainability goals, with each fully stocked, stand-alone SodaStream Professional unit generating approximately We save 22,000 16 oz plastic bottles. From a digital perspective, the system uses a connected mobile app so consumers can customize and store their favorite beverages, track their water intake against personalized goals, You can check the number of disposable PET bottles that you personally saved on the way.

Restaurants and other foodservice operators looking to adopt more sustainable practices and ingredients should consider digitally-driven solutions that can increase incidence while doing good for the planet.

Last point – embracing digital technology thinking is key for restaurant operators

The adoption of technology in foodservice is here to stay and is fast becoming a differentiator for operators. Not all of these trends apply to every restaurant, but it’s important to consider these insights and see how they can help. and remain open to testing solutions that create memorable consumer experiences.

