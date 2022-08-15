Microsoft finally admits Xbox One sales were less than half of PS4





The official Xbox One sale has been mostly shrouded in mystery, but Microsoft has finally confirmed something clear. The PS4 has significantly surpassed the Xbox One.

Microsoft stopped reporting Xbox One sales at the beginning of fiscal 2016, instead focusing on Xbox Live numbers. After this change caused problems with the Xbox Ones launch, we never officially got to know how well the Xbox One performed compared to his PS4. Analyst estimates have consistently placed Microsoft in third place, behind Sony and Nintendo, and are currently in a document (Word document) filed with Brazil’s National Competition Regulator (found by Game Luster) sheds some light on how the Xbox One generation has progressed.

Sony surpassed Microsoft in terms of console sales and install base, selling more than double the previous generation Xbox, Microsoft admits (translated from Portuguese).

Sony no longer reports PS4 shipments. That means lifetime sales have reached 117.2 million as of March. Microsoft hasn’t disclosed specific sales numbers for the Xbox One, but the approval suggests the company has sold less than about 58.5 million units. It means that you must not. This is in line with market research by Ampere Analysis in 2020, which had an installed base of 51 million Xbox One units as of the end of Q2 2020. The Nintendo Switch now hits his lifetime sales record of 111.08 million units, and is expected to overtake the PS4 later this year. Year.

The Xbox Series S is helping fill the PlayStation sales gap.

However, it looks like Microsoft is closing this huge gap with the Xbox Series S/X consoles. According to Ampere Analysis, Sony expects his PS5 cumulative sell-through to reach his 17 million units by the end of 2021, roughly 1.6 times what the Xbox series has sold. Microsoft recently recorded quarterly declines in Xbox hardware revenue, but CEO Satya Nadella said Microsoft was the market leader in North America for the third straight quarter among next-generation consoles. I was. Microsoft has yet to reveal his official Xbox sales figures.

The Xbox One may not have sold very well, but Microsoft worked on the Xbox One generation and laid an important foundation for the Xbox Series S/X. 1440p support, variable refresh rate (VRR), and thanks to Microsoft testing these features on many previous Xbox One consoles, all 120Hz games will display at launch.

Microsoft’s acknowledgment of sluggish Xbox One sales comes as part of a wider debate between Sony and Microsoft over its $68.7 billion acquisition of Xbox maker Activision Blizzard. Sony and Microsoft are arguing over Call of Duty, game subscriptions and more over Microsoft’s attempt to clear a Brazilian acquisition. Microsoft also claims in documents filed with Brazilian regulators that Sony is paying for blocking rights to prevent developers from adding content to Xbox Game Pass.

