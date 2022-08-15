Google warns employees of layoffs if they don’t work hard or hit targets





Sundar Pichai previously warned Google employees to work more efficiently, to focus more on how to better improve their products and help their customers. Now, according to a new report, Google warns employees of layoffs.

Image: Reuters

HIGHLIGHTSGoogle warns employees of layoffs.Sundar Pichai said Google has too many employees but few jobs.Google employees expect improved results next quarter You will be asked to indicate

Just a few days ago, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company has too many employees, but too few jobs. He also warned employees to work more efficiently, improve their products better, and focus more on how to help customers. Warning of dismissal.

Some Google executives have warned employees to show results or be prepared for “blood on the streets,” according to the report. The manager basically implied that if an employee didn’t perform better, they should be prepared for layoffs. Those executives also said it all depends on next quarter’s earnings whether there will be layoffs.

The publication said Google Cloud sales leaders threatened Google employees with “a holistic survey of sales productivity and general productivity” and told them not to search if the next quarter’s results weren’t good. He threatened that blood would be spilled in the street.

Well, Google hasn’t been doing well for quite some time now. A month ago, the tech giant announced a hiring freeze given the continued slowdown in the economy. At the time, Google didn’t officially talk about the layoffs, but employees were terrified. It is also due to some other Big Tech like Netflix, Microsoft etc. Microsoft recently laid off nearly 2000 employees, presumably as a cost-cutting measure.

Last month, Google’s CEO told employees to be more productive and “asked for ideas on how to get better results faster. “There is real concern that we are not reaching the levels we need for the numbers we have.” Pichai is quoted as saying:

Just a few months ago, Google placed a hiring freeze for two weeks to review its workforce and determine its future course of action. The company has since extended its hiring freeze timeline.

Read also | Apple’s next big update: Your iPhone shows ads, but it’s not what you think

Read also | Prime Minister Modi says he will wait for 5G to end in Independence Day speech.

Read Also | Amazfit Bip 3 Review: A Reliable Watch Under Rs 5000

— end —

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/news/story/top-google-managers-threaten-employees-with-layoffs-if-they-do-not-work-hard-show-results-1988116-2022-08-15 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos