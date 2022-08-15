Five-year strategy to improve maritime technology, innovation, security and environment





The new Maritime Security Strategy sets out how the UK will strengthen its capabilities in technology, innovation and cybersecurity.The quality of seafloor mapping data available to expand our knowledge and help identify emerging threats

A new strategy to strengthen technology, innovation and cybersecurity capabilities will secure the UK’s position as a global maritime powerhouse.

The UK Government’s approach to managing domestic and international threats and risks is laid out in the Five-Year Strategy launched today (15 August 2022).

These principles include using the UK’s internationally renowned seafloor mapping community and combating illegal fishing and marine pollution activities.

According to the new strategy, a free, fair and open maritime realm will be achieved by upholding laws, rules and norms.

With this new strategy, the government now recognizes that illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and environmental harm to the sea pose a threat to maritime safety.

To improve the UK’s understanding of maritime security, the government has established the UK Center for Seabed Mapping (UK CSM). This aims to foster cooperation between the country’s world-class seafloor mapping industry to collect more and better data.

Nearly all areas of the maritime domain, including shipping, environment and resource management, shipping industry, national security, and industrial infrastructure, are supported by the foundational datasets provided by seafloor mapping.

The United Nations Decade of Marine Science for Sustainable Development recognizes the UK CSM as a voluntary commitment by the UK Government.

Working with the recently created UK CSM, run by the UK Hydrographic Office, will give governments access to improved seafloor mapping data. As a vital part of our infrastructure, this data supports the UK’s goals for maritime security, economic growth and environmental protection.

Humanity has a better map of the surface of the Moon and Mars than our own oceans.To ensure UK maritime security is based on informed, evidence-based decisions, We need to build our knowledge on this dynamic ocean frontier.

Our new Maritime Security Strategy will provide both governments and industry with the support they need to meet emerging threats and further strengthen the UK’s position as a global leader in maritime security. open the way to

The secretaries of state from the Departments of Environment, Food, Rural Affairs (DEFRA), Transportation, Foreign Affairs, Federal Development Agency, Home Office, and Department of Defense (MOD) are working with industry and academia to achieve five strategic objectives: concentrate.

Defending the Motherland: Providing borders, ports and infrastructure with the world’s most effective maritime security framework. Threat Response: Adopt a system-wide approach to bring world-leading capabilities and expertise to respond to emerging threats. Ensuring Prosperity: Ensuring the security of international shipping and the unhindered transmission of goods, information and energy to support continued global development and economic prosperity. Defending Values: Defending global maritime security underpinned by freedom of navigation and international order. Support Safe and Resilient Oceans: Address security threats and regulatory violations that affect a clean, healthy, safe, productive and biodiverse marine environment.

UK Chamber of Shipping CEO Sarah Treseder said:

For island nations in particular, a proactive maritime security strategy is essential to keep trade routes and energy supplies safe. Today’s welcome commitment to improve cooperation with both industry and governments around the world will help provide a safer maritime environment and instill confidence in the shipping industry.

Tim Edmunds, professor of international security at the University of Bristol and co-director of the SafeSeas Network, said:

The New National Strategy for Maritime Safety (NSMS) has been developed at an important time for the UK maritime sector. Maritime security is key to realizing the UK’s diplomatic, security and defense policy ambitions, and for blue economy growth and environmental sustainability.

SafeSeas and the University of Bristol are honored to be part of this effort. We are pleased that our research has informed the strategic process. We look forward to working with UK Coast Guard officials in the future to assist in the implementation process of the strategy.

Mark Symonds, Director of Policy and External Affairs, British Harbors Association, said:

UK ports work closely with government and law enforcement to facilitate nearly half a billion tonnes of trade and tens of millions of passengers each year, while containing threats to our collective safety and security. We look forward to strengthening that relationship as we help achieve these strategic goals.

A new center for seafloor mapping is a big step forward for the maritime sector. It will help everyone understand the UK seabed better and is the basis for many benefits including a more informed management of the marine environment.

To improve risk awareness to the global maritime domain, the UK will continue to work closely with business, academia, international partners and allies in implementing this outward-looking policy.

