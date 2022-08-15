Daily Authority: Your Google Account Nightmare





Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Welcome to the Daily Authority. Have a great weekend. Unlike my colleagues in the northern hemisphere (and like many of you readers), I experienced one of his coldest nights of the year. But don’t worry. Soon I will be the one complaining about excessive heat. No, I’m not looking forward to it.

goodbye google account

Edgar Cervantes / Artificial Human Authority

Another thing I’m afraid of is Google suddenly pulling the rug out from under my feet. Their Google account is the fulcrum of their digital lives for many. Honestly, I know I’d lose my identity without a backup of my Gmail, calendar data, and photos. But what if you can’t access that account and suddenly walk out?Our girlfriend Hadlee Simons explored this nightmare scenario in her Opinion Weekend article.

True Fear When you sit down and take a look at your digital life, you realize just how dependent you are on Google services. Your Gmail inbox may be as important as your bank account, but you may rely on Google Pay for your daily payments. Google encourages investment in the ecosystem thanks to many other useful services, from Drive storage to YouTube Music streaming to Google Photos backup. However, if for any reason your Google account is frozen, compromised, or permanently terminated without warning, you will not be able to access any of your accounts. Nor is this an unwarranted fear. Google is well-known for killing services, banning users with a harsh hand for seemingly minor violations. In 2018, one of his Redditors found his account suspended after returning the device to Google. Nevertheless, the company charged the account and closed access when the payment was reversed. Other users are banned for not directly violating the company’s terms of service. During a stream of YouTuber Markipliers in November 2019, he unfairly banned a user for emote spam despite the host’s explicit endorsement. Other than the ban, what to do if Google suddenly suspends an old account Hadlee himself was also a victim of this, his long-used email on the South African service was suddenly suspended 15 years after his I was. It turns out that several other people reported that their accounts no longer existed, so I wasn’t the only one. So what can you do? It’s not all doom and gloom. Don’t panic, but seriously consider diversifying your online services. This is as easy as choosing a different search engine or using a different her web browser. We also have a number of recommendations for YouTube Music alternatives, Google Photos alternatives, and Google Drive alternatives. Realistically, it would be better to consider more realistic countermeasures. Do not use Google as a backup for your primary password. Get one of these password managers instead. Also enable two-factor authentication for each account. Finally, something as simple as setting up a forwarding address from your Gmail inbox to another email account is another way to back up your email history in real time.

It’s highly unlikely that your Google account will be closed, but be prepared.

monday meme

Finally, start your week on a high note. We love trade offer memes, but this reworked version makes it even better.

Yes, I can’t say no.

Of course, if you have a pet of your own, check out our roundup of the best pet apps available. And if you’re like me and you’re not, these virtual pet games will help you take care of your digital best friend.

comment

