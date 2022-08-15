web 3.0: Countdown 2047: Will India find the creativity and imagination to take charge of Web 3.0?





Just as the US led Web 1.0 in mobile apps and China led Web 2.0, India has a huge opportunity to lead the world in Web 3.0. This is what even Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said last year when he said India would play a big role in building the Metaverse. We were already seeing retail, sports, entertainment, and brand experiences in general transform in the metaverse.

Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) brands are at the forefront of experimenting with the Metaverse and are aggressively doubling down on their investments in the Metaverse as a way to leverage it for customer acquisition and brand engagement. From taking couples to the moon for Valentine’s Day to hosting large-scale Holly-his parties that are immersive and engaging, experts say there’s more to come. . There is a lot of room for creativity and innovation, especially when it comes to large-scale events such as sporting events, festivals and weddings, music concerts, marketing and promotional campaigns.

Experts believe India, with its wealth of talent in the developer space, could become a hotbed of metaverse innovation. But what many think is the elusive component X is hidden in plain sight. Experts say the answer to pave the way lies in offering immersive experiences that are true to being Indian. Therefore, developers and entrepreneurs can benefit not only on Halloween or Valentine’s Day, but also by hosting Diwali card parties in the Metaverse, offering users the Temple of Kedarnath, his darshan, etc. I can do it. Innovative, but important to keep the Indian context in mind. Building experiences based on Indian epics such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata will also become more prevalent in the future.

This also means understanding India’s unique challenges. For example, designing for mobiles instead of laptops, or creating experiences that don’t require high-speed internet to reach a wider demographic. Discover stories you care about Stay on top of important tech and startup news. Subscribe to our daily newsletter to get the latest must-read tech news delivered straight to your inbox.

