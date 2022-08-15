Google is working on a political email filter.New FTC Commissioner Takes Position on Location Data





Google submitted a proposal to the Federal Election Commission earlier this month to allow approved political emails to be sent directly to Gmail’s inbox, avoiding the risk of messages being classified as spam by filters.

Google’s lawyers said at the FEC meeting on Thursday that the proposal had nothing to do with recent legislation by Republicans. The bill would penalize Google and other inbox services with different filtering rates for political messages. But cmon.

An academic study published in March found conservative fundraising campaigns are being filtered out more frequently, increasing awareness of the issue among lawmakers. Other factors may be influencing, such as the content of the email itself. User submissions to his FEC on Google’s proposal overwhelmingly call for continued, if not increased, filtering of spam political messages, reports The Register.

However, these messages to Google and FEC appear to have been forwarded directly to spam.

The Gmail proposal was approved by the FEC late last week and will begin testing during this year’s elections.

master of the place

The Federal Trade Commission is looking to turn the tide with its fifth member, Alvaro Bedoya.

Location data has a large unregulated market. Now, the lack of location privacy threatens people to make very private choices about their bodies and families, Bedoya said in a statement to the National Association of Attorneys General last week, apparently noting the recent rise in law enforcement. It alludes to the overthrow of the case against Wade.

The FTC was in a stalemate for months into May, but when Bedoya was sworn in in May, concerns about (and breaches of) sensitive data protections rose specifically to health data and location. Data started to explode.

State law follows suit by regulating dark patterns, any online interface that interprets data from users in manipulative language. (Connecticut’s data privacy law, which he passed just in May, also explicitly prohibits this practice.)

Publishers, whether state AGs or FTCs, know that regulators are scrutinizing them heavily.

For example, last month Google pledged to remove all location data associated with sensitive medical facilities, including abortion clinics. But he was sanctioned Friday for leaving his device’s location tracker on by default, TechCrunch reports.

TikTok on the clock

Agencies are always fast following trendy platforms like Instagram, Snapchat and Pinterest. And now TikTok is no exception.

But the difference is that TikTokers are becoming part of the world of brands and agencies.

TikTok influencer Greer Hiltabidle joined 360i earlier this year. It was as if the industry had finally caught up to new ways of storytelling, she tells her Marketing Brew.

TikTok-specific content creation is also becoming a lucrative asset for branding and paid media agencies. This is a particular style and kind of production that cannot be easily captured by reusing something from another channel or commercial.

Agency gigs are especially appealing because they allow content creators to continue working on TikTok-branded deals.

Unlike other channels that are all about paid media, TikTok is an organic beast. Brands and even businesses in general prefer to invest in content because a post can be successful with zero or minimal spending. Nowhere else does the dynamic really happen.

