Heritage Group Accelerator Welcomes 2022 Cohorts





Companies receive financial, business development, and R&D mentoring at the Innovation Hub in Indianapolis during an immersive 13-week program.

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 15, 2022–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Heritage Group (“THG”) Accelerator today announced the launch of its 2022 Hardware Accelerator at the THG Innovation Hub in Indianapolis. Announced that seven companies have been selected to participate in the Tech Accelerator Program. The companies selected are focused on building a sustainable future through innovation in specialty chemicals, advanced materials, infrastructure and construction, environmental solutions, and industrial systems.

Throughout the program, each participating startup will be mentored by executives, scientists, industry experts and successful entrepreneurs, and will have access to THG’s 30+ operating companies to gain key industry insights and technical have the opportunity to test the The program will conclude with his public event on November 15th. At this event, start-ups demonstrate their technology and pitch their business to a global audience of major investors.

“The need for innovators interested in a greener future has never been clearer. The Heritage Group Accelerator combines innovators with carefully selected resources and expertise to scale and It is suitable for sustainable manufacturing, materials, infrastructure, waste and water treatment, and other hard tech areas,” said Nida Ansari, Managing Director of THG Accelerator. “We are thrilled to welcome these seven promising companies to Indianapolis for our program.”

Each company was selected to be part of the 2022 THG Accelerator Program following a rigorous application and review process. Selected startups are:

Allium Engineering (Cambridge, MA) built a proprietary rebar technology to eliminate steel corrosion and create a more resilient, affordable and sustainable material. A structure that lasts 30 years with conventional rebar can last 100 years with Allium’s innovative solutions.

ZILA Works (Renton, Wash.) develops new industrial bioplastics to help product manufacturers reduce their carbon footprint. The company’s patented process uses vegetable oils to create a bio-epoxy resin system that reduces carbon emissions by as much as 60% compared to petroleum-based epoxies.

Nanode Battery Technology (Edmonton, AB) has invented the next generation of high performance materials that optimize rechargeable lithium and sodium ion batteries. Batteries utilizing Nanodes technology deliver five times the energy density of conventional batteries at 40% the cost.

SeaChange Technologies Inc. (Raleigh, NC) provides patented water treatment technology that removes toxic sludge from industrial wastewater, reducing both costs and environmental impact.

Sirionix Renewables (Seattle, WA) manufactures high-performance, plant-based cleaners that are sustainable, non-toxic, and superior to existing chemical-based brands.

SusMaX (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) uses thermodynamic technology to convert waste coal ash into lightweight construction aggregate. This technology facilitates landfill diversion, extends the useful life of construction materials and reduces transportation costs by 50%.

Ourobio (Charlottesville, Virginia) turns industrial by-products into biodegradable plastic additives that improve performance with a low footprint. Plastics incorporating the company’s technology are cheaper, more sustainable and easier to manufacture.

The 2022 Heritage Accelerator Cohort will be welcomed by over 150 industry, technology and business professionals at the ‘Welcome to Our Ecosystem’ event at The Center, THG’s innovation hub. Following that event, the cohort founder engaged with startup experts in Indiana while packing meals for his food-insecure Hoosiers during an interactive networking event in partnership with Pack Away Hunger. keep building.

With the addition of this cohort, the THG Accelerator portfolio now includes 36 startups. In the last three years, the THG Accelerator graduate has conducted more than 25 of his pilots and in additional funding he has raised over $28 million. His three companies on Accelerator either moved their headquarters to Indiana or started large operations in Hoosier.

About HG Ventures: HG Ventures is the corporate venture arm of The Heritage Group, headquartered in Indianapolis. HG Ventures supports innovation and growth across The Heritage Group by investing in and partnering with innovative, high-growth companies to support a sustainable future. The team leverages the world-class expertise of The Heritage Group operating companies and research centers to deliver a unique value proposition to portfolio company partners. For more information, please visit www.hgventures.com. For more information on The Heritage Group Accelerator, please visit https://hgaccelerator.com/.

About The Heritage Group: Founded in 1930, The Heritage Group (THG) is a fourth generation family-owned company with a diversified portfolio of companies specializing in heavy construction and materials, environmental services and specialty chemicals. I manage. Companies within the THG portfolio include Heritage Environmental Services, Heritage Construction + Materials, and Monument Chemical. With over 6,000 employees and 30 operating companies worldwide, his THG aims to harness the power of family to build a safer, prosperous and sustainable world.

