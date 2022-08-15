Google cuts Pixel 6 to $499, 6 Pro to $649





Retail sales for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are coming to an end, with Google stores in the US dropping the latter to $649, while the former is currently $499.

The Google Store is discounting an unlocked Pixel 6 by $100, so the 128 GB model is $499 and the 256 GB model is $599. That’s in line with July’s low and directly competing with the $449 Pixel 6a, but with a trade-in bonus that brings the mid-ranger to $149. In the US, the 256GB Sorta Seafoam variant is currently out of stock, but the Google Store no longer sells the Fi variant.

The Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, is down $250 after just a $200 price cut in July. This applies to unlocked and Google Fi (Google Store only) models. The 128GB 6 Pro is $649, 256GB for $749, and 512GB for $849. Cloudy White is out of stock, but there is a waiting list.

The promotion starts on August 14th and ends on Monday, September 5th. That’s a pretty long discount period ahead of the fall Pixel 7 and 7 Pro launches. You can also find discounts on both (Pixel 6 and 6 Pro) on Amazon.

Meanwhile, Nest and Google Wifi are currently discounted through Sunday, August 28th.

Nest Wifi Router: $50 Off | $119 Nest Wifi Points: $50 Off | $99 Nest Wifi Router & Points: $120 Off | $149 Nest Wifi Router & 2 Points: $150 Off | $199 Google Wifi 1 Pack: $30 Off | Wifi 3 Pack: $50 Off | $149.99

Finally, the 2nd Gen Nest Hub ($54.99, $45 off) and Nest Hub Max ($174, $55 off) are on sale through September 7th. Finally, the Nest Thermostat is $99.99 ($30 off) until the end of the month.

