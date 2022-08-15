Amid recent wave of Canadian tech layoffs, Communitech revives help list





The list aims to connect displaced technical talent with new job opportunities.

Communitech, an innovation hub in Kitchener and Waterloo, has reopened its help list in response to a string of tech layoffs currently sweeping the country.

Rising inflation, interest rates and geopolitical tensions have caused an overall market downturn, with many high-growth Canadian tech startups laying off staff in the face of a tough funding environment and an expected recession.

About 130 people have added their names since Communitech relaunched The Help List a few weeks ago.

The list of Canadian tech companies that laid off staff in recent weeks includes Hootsuite, Dooly, Article, Mejuri, Uberflip, RenoRun, Shopify, Wealthsimple, Clearco, Unbounce, Coinsquare, Introhive, Ritual, and Bonsai. These difficult economic conditions are being felt around the world. According to layoff tracking website Layoffs.fyi, 517 tech startups around the world have laid off a combined 69,857 employees so far this year.

With The Help List, Communitech hopes to help laid-off technology workers across the country find new opportunities at Canadian technology companies. About 130 people have added their names since Communitech relaunched The Help List a few weeks ago. Overall in 2022, a total of 214 laid-off employees were on the help list.

One of our big focuses is maintaining the health of our ecosystem, and a large part of that is talent, Kyra Jones, Communitechs vice president of organizational development and culture, said in an interview with BetaKit. I’m here.I don’t want other global companies to steal my talent [organizations] Or an American company.

The Help List was originally created by a group including Marianne Bulger, former founder and CEO of Prospect, as a grassroots response to tech layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. The list acted as a centralized database designed to connect affected workers to new startup job opportunities. According to his LinkedIn page at Bulgers, this open source his resource has benefited more than 4,000 of his individuals and hundreds of businesses across Canada.

RELATED: Grassroots database launched to help unemployed Canadian startup workers amid COVID-19

But after an initially tough time for tech workers as 2021 saw record venture investment, the labor market for tech talent quickly tightened. As Canadian technology recovered, the need for The Help List diminished.

Communitech acquired The Help List last summer when it acquired Prospect, a national startup job board that connects tech talent with Canadian companies. No cash was exchanged as part of this transition and Prospect was disbanded and rebranded. According to Jones, the help list technically worked and people were still adding to it at the time.

Since then, given the growing need for resources like The Help List in the current market conditions, Communitech has created a list that is constantly updated to attract talent currently seeking new job opportunities. We have taken steps to make it unique.

For Communitech, The Help List and its job boards help address a key pillar of the organization’s True North strategy: talent. The strategy also includes a $200 million venture fund. Help lists and Communitech’s job board remain free for startups and job seekers.

Now, when Communitech learned of the layoffs, Jones said Hub would have an organization and toolkit focused on helping affected employees seek out new opportunities and add themselves to the list. is said to share

Some of these major layoffs in particular have led Canadian tech workers to compile their own lists of those affected. Jones hailed these efforts as net positives. I think one of the amazing things about our ecosystem is that it’s such a strong community and that community cares deeply about each other.

we would like [The Help List] By becoming the go-to list for people to put their name on when looking for a job, Jones added, we will be able to ensure that we are connecting the best talent and jobs in our ecosystem. But don’t let anyone deter you from helping if you feel like it.

At the same time, many of these company-specific lists are run by volunteers, unlike help lists maintained by dedicated Communitech teams.

Related: Hootsuite restructuring lays off 30% of employees

We very much try to find as many listings as possible, keep in touch with volunteers, and make sure they share both the help listings and national job boards with the people they are in touch with. It’s been intentional, Candace Beres, senior manager of strategic communications at Communitechs, told BetaKit.

According to Jones, despite current market conditions, there are still many [Canadian tech] organization that employs.

While it may or may not have been as hot as it was a few months ago, Jones says there are many organizations that are actively seeking top talent. He has over 14,000 job postings on job boards nationwide.

Jones emphasized that this need goes beyond technical talent. There are many roles that make a tech company successful, she said. Job boards across the country are populated with posts covering a wide range of needs a tech company might have.

Feature image by Markus Winkler on Unsplash.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/amid-recent-wave-of-canadian-tech-layoffs-communitech-brings-the-help-list-back/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos