Keeping healthcare environments cleaner longer





Kimberly Cherrington, International Marketing Manager at Microvan International, explores how built-in antimicrobial technology can help keep medical equipment and facilities cleaner longer by reducing the growth of microorganisms on surfaces. I’m here.

The presence of healthcare-associated infections (HCAIs) is an ongoing challenge in hygiene-critical healthcare environments such as hospitals. Healthcare providers face a constant battle to maintain sterile environments and limit microbial growth while improving patient health.

HCAI poses a serious threat to healthcare organizations, endangering staff and patients, and costing them millions of dollars. During the 2016/17 period, 653,000 cases of her HCAI were reported among his 13.8 million adult hospitalized patients on the NHS, of whom 22,800 patients died as a direct result. Anxiety about the possibility of contracting such illnesses, as seen in the COVID-19 pandemic, may also discourage patients from seeking needed treatment. Hospitals are doing everything in their power to address this problem, and the combination of enhanced cleaning practices with the implementation of preventive methods and techniques is the best way to maintain a clean environment protected from microbial growth. It’s the method.

Despite the best efforts of healthcare providers, the high volume of human traffic that passes through virtually any hospital environment, including patients, staff, and visitors, can make it difficult to maintain a clean environment. I have. In particular, it is the most critical location on contact surfaces and medical devices. The incorporation of antimicrobial additives at the point of manufacture of medical furniture and medical equipment is increasingly seen as an important part of a systematic approach to keeping hospitals clean. This has increased the demand for medical products with antibacterial functionality. Manufacturers worldwide are seeking biocompatible, biostable, non-toxic antimicrobial coatings that are proven to be effective against a wide range of microorganisms. These formulations can be added to a variety of medical products and surfaces, from floors and beds to trolleys and wall cladding, to minimize the spread of microorganisms by inhibiting their growth on surfaces. .

A prime example of this is the incorporation of antimicrobial technology into the privacy curtains separating each medical compartment. Incorporating this technology into curtains actively imparts continuous antimicrobial properties, effectively reducing microbial growth on surfaces. This type of technology can also be applied to medical devices such as nebulizers, complementing good hygiene practices to help keep this high-touch device cleaner longer. Whatever the application, this always-on technology works 24/7 and maintains a consistently lower bioburden than would be expected for a product without antimicrobial protection.

Protection of medical equipment

Medical device coatings are also a great example of how antimicrobial protection can be used to improve the cleanliness of healthcare facilities. HCAI is often due to cleaning failures associated with medical devices, which can lead to microbial cross-contamination between surfaces. This presents a challenge for healthcare providers who need to reduce microbial spread while providing adequate treatment. Using carefully designed, long-lasting, built-in antimicrobial agents for product protection can help keep these surfaces clean by reducing microbial colonization and can contribute significantly to your overall strategy. .

Medical devices aren’t the only ones that can benefit from this type of antimicrobial product protection. Patients, visitors, and healthcare professionals come into contact with many other contact surfaces, such as door handles, elevator buttons, and restroom facilities. These coatings can also be applied to other hospital equipment such as mobile his workstations, medication carts and automated dispensing cabinets, contributing to a systematic approach to building a cleaner healthcare environment.

Redefining clean in the healthcare space

Maintaining a clean and hygienic environment is important to limit microbial growth in healthcare settings. The use of antimicrobial technology on a variety of surfaces and products, from medical device coatings to furniture furnishings, can complement regular cleaning procedures, providing long-lasting effectiveness and keeping the environment clean between cleanings. I can. Incorporating antimicrobial technology into the coatings used on medical devices provides long-term product protection that prevents unwanted growth of microorganisms around the clock without washing away or leaching. When used as part of a comprehensive cleaning strategy to prevent microbial contamination, patients and healthcare professionals can gain additional peace of mind in their fight against microbes.

