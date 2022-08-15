Google Pixel 6a review: Pixel Perfect almost





Google’s latest mid-range device, the Pixel 6a, is a great device. Despite its middling specs, odd hiccups aside for a device of its size, it offers a top-notch experience. Thanks to Tensor, Google’s flagship processor. Thanks to tensors, the Pixel 6a performs like a champ despite having only 6 GB of RAM. Available on Flipkart for Rs 43,999.

A good device is like a good book. It’s an immersive experience not spoiled by excessive prose, and, in the case of gadgets, one that isn’t stuffed with a poorly conceived and executed technical proof of concept.

In my ten days or so with the Pixel 6a, I experienced no bugs or crashes, other than the widely reported under-screen fingerprint scanner, but more on that later.

What’s great about the Pixel 6a

Currently, the Pixel 6a is priced at a mid-range premium price of Rs 43,999 considering the old lens, high performance battery and plastic housing.

But we challenge you to actually spot any of them.Thanks to Google’s software wizardry, the camera produces best-in-class results. The unique Magic Eraser allows you to virtually crop or camouflage any part of your photo. Goodbye, photobombers, or those annoying motorcycles that ruin your perfect shot of a straight freeway like a dart.

Here are some examples.

Here’s a good example of how the Magic Eraser works. In the image on the right, a small bottle of hand sanitizer and a parked scooter (both on the left) are “erased.” (Image: Vijay Anand) Pleasant purple flower sprigs in the left image are camouflaged in the right image. (Image: Vijay Anand)

The Pixel lineup has long reigned as the king of smartphone photography, and with good reason. Whether it’s portrait photography or night mode photography, it’s not the camera hardware that sets pixel photography apart, it’s computational photography.

A delicious sushi platter shot in very low light. (Image: Vijay Anand) This portrait shot was taken at night, albeit in bright light. (Image: Vijay Anand) (Image: Vijay Anand) (Image: Vijay Anand)

How does the Pixel 6a compare to the competition?

Look, honestly, I could throw you a bunch of numbers and tech specs, but most of you wouldn’t know or care. Only two.

Unlike its more powerful siblings, the Pixel 6a is housed in an aluminum-framed plastic shell. Google’s engineering excellence has ensured that the plastic back doesn’t feel like plastic at all. In fact, if you hold the Pixel 6 in one hand and the Pixel 6a in the other, it’s hard to tell the difference between the materials used.

But the plastic makes the phone lighter and with a 6.1-inch OLED display, it looks very compact. One-handed use is certainly comfortable, and the Full HD screen is crisp, responsive, and impressive. The only thing that goes against the screen is that its refresh rate is capped at 60Hz, but how many people actually care or can they tell the difference?

I certainly couldn’t, the 6a was on my Nothing phone (1) with a much larger OLED screen and 120 Hz display after almost a month. It’s obvious enough when looking for it, but I doubt many people will find it boring when using this phone.

Despite its middling specs and higher-than-ideal price, the Pixel 6a is a very capable phone, and you get three years of Android OS updates and five years of bimonthly security patches.

Sure, there are better-spected phones available for less, so in the end it’s all a matter of choice. The Nothing phone (1) is priced at Rs 37,999 or do you buy the 6a? Do you have?

Now for the cons

Yes, we strongly advise against worrying too much about screen refresh rates when buying a phone, but the fact that the 6a only offers 60 Hz is a shame as half the iPhone lineup doesn’t have it.

Also, the under-screen fingerprint scanner isn’t the most reliable. rice field. Some other reviewers have reported being able to unlock the phone with an unenrolled finger, but that’s not my experience. unlocked only when That said, the overall unlocking experience has a tactile feel to it. Some complain that the fingerprint reader is too slow. Yes, it is. But the extra milliseconds it takes to unlock and the tiny tactile feedback makes it feel like you’re pressing a button.

Conclusion

The Pixel 6a is a very good device, despite its high price tag, and runs Android 12 like a champ. And if reports are to be believed, Android 13 will only improve the Android 12 experience, so expect the 6a to improve even more when it gets an update in a month or so.

First Published: Aug 15, 2022, 12:07 PM IST

