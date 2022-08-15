Samsung Odyssey Ark Hands-on: The Raft of Gaming Displays





Samsung’s Odyssey Ark made a sneaky presence at CES 2022, but the curved 55-inch gaming monitor meets TV is almost ready for launch. It will be available in mid-September for $3,499.99 and is available for pre-order starting today. A batch of PC games had to test a prototype of Odyssey his arc. Surprise: Gaming with your face three feet away from a 55-inch 4K display with a 165Hz refresh rate is awesome. But I’m equally impressed with the wealth of features Ark can offer.

Ark represents Samsung’s most aggressive effort to establish itself as a gaming display maker. Of course, the 55-inch 1000R curvature is one way to stand out. It can be easily rotated for use with up to 3 video sources in portrait mode. Another major method is to use the Samsung Gaming Hub, which enables cloud streaming via several smart TV features, namely Xbox Game Pass, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna. Like the Samsung M8 Smart Monitor I reviewed, it runs on Samsung’s Tizen OS in case you use streaming apps like YouTube and Apple TV Plus.

Given its high cost, there’s a good chance you’ll want to do more than just game on Ark. This screen is large enough to easily accommodate multiple use cases at once. Built on the standard picture-in-picture (PIP) mode offered by many TVs and some monitors, Ark has everything from the basic (four windows stacked two by two) to the more niche Includes robust screen manipulation settings (up to setting one input). 32:9 with one traditional 16:9 input on top). The possibilities aren’t endlessly configurable, but if you’re the type who likes to tweak settings, it seems to suit some interesting use cases. It’s a story.

To do that, you have to tilt the display upwards to the highest possible setting on the large, minimalist height-adjustable stand, then rotate it 90 degrees counter-clockwise. I was worried that it would be a task for two people, but I was able to do it by myself. The cool thing is that when you rotate the screen, the source image also auto-rotates. Arranging Ark this way allows him to display up to three screens side by side, or he can stretch one from top to bottom if the game supports it. In cockpit mode, the Ark looks like a wave about to crash above you. Samsung’s Owen Sexton told me during the demo that the Ark is wall mountable and will include a VESA mount. Told.

Samsung’s promo for Ark heavily favored the cockpit mode display, but I preferred the game in landscape mode, where a single source occupies the entire screen. Using multi-view mode is great, but due to the curvature of the screen, both in portrait and landscape mode, each slice of the screen has a slight keystone effect and some corners can appear distorted. This can take a toll on your immersion in the game, but it should be fine for other tasks. Similar to the idea behind his LG DualUp, which has a 16:18 aspect ratio, multiple windows can be quickly and easily accessed by simply moving your head up and down instead of side to side like multiple monitors and ultrawides. I can confirm.

Samsung has included two remotes with Ark, one typical for handling basic functions, and a more complex option called the Ark Dial. A standalone command center that puts the main functions (power, volume, input selection, game bar) into large buttons. It has a rotatable dial with a directional pad inside it to adjust settings more quickly. It also comes with a solar panel for charging, so you don’t have to plug it into an outlet.

It should be noted that neither remote control seemed to make navigating the monitor’s myriad menus and settings elegant. Most of my demos were just trying to get where I wanted them, sometimes failing.

With the Arks Dial remote control, you don’t have to fiddle with the joystick on the display itself to adjust settings.

The Ark, like other high-end gaming monitors from Samsung, is the best with features that rich gamers will enjoy, such as HDR, VRR and four HDMI 2.1 ports (but, strangely, no DisplayPort). TV panel technology. It’s powered by Samsung’s Quantum Mini LED backlight, which claims to be capable of up to 1,500 nits at peak brightness, and the company says it’s the first he’s 55-inch 4K panel to support a 165Hz refresh rate. claims.

The Ark blends Samsung’s best TV panel technology with gamer-specific features like VRR.

This display has a 1000R curve, and it’s weird and cool to see the curve back on a panel that looks so much like a TV. The scoop of the curve isn’t as deep as the curvature of the Odyssey Neo G9s 1800R (each one is unique, but the 1000R makes it easy to see everything on screen and doesn’t drop peripheral details in the way). I think it’s the sweet spot).

During my short time with the Ark, playing games like Doom Eternal and Forza Horizon 5 seemed like a pretty good showcase for just how bright and fast this display is. No complaints. Its 16:9 aspect ratio meant that the image didn’t show any visual distortion around the edges, as seen on Samsung’s 32:9 aspect ratio Odyssey G9 and Neo G9. increase. But the contrast in Microsoft’s Flight Simulator didn’t surprise me as much as I thought it would. I figured I’d be more or less immersed in Ark’s Curve and his QLED screen. What didn’t feel that way, though, was the intense lighting in the room, Ark’s visual mode wasn’t properly calibrated for the game, and this prototype unit wasn’t fully tuned. , may be due to several factors.

Ark provides an immersive gaming experience without the distortion sometimes found on ultrawide monitors.

That said, while the Ark experience feels polished, the prototype had a few other quirks. When a Samsung rep explained the image resizing feature, some tutorial popups didn’t go away. The team said this is a known pre-release issue. I also saw a bit of backlighting because I didn’t want the sliver of the top bezel to sit. Perhaps it’s an adhesive problem or something else entirely. Hopefully it doesn’t exist in the shipping unit.

The Ark looks like a known quantity on its surface, but there is something unique about it. It packs impressive gaming monitor specs into a design that looks like an old-fashioned curved TV, minus the stand. Given that it comes with some smart features like cloud game streaming and a smart TV app, the Ark is a great choice for those who want to go all out, both in terms of size and cost of $3,499.99. I’m even more excited about the idea that some of these features are a sign that they could be on cheaper Samsung gaming displays.

