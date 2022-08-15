Update Zoom for Mac now to avoid root access vulnerabilities





Zoom / A critical vulnerability in Zoom for Mac OS allowed an unprivileged user to downgrade Zoom or gain root access. This has been fixed and users should update now.

Getty Images

If you’re using Zoom on Mac, you’ll need to update manually. The latest update to this video conferencing software fixes an automatic update vulnerability that could allow malicious programs to use elevated installation privileges to allow escalated privileges and control of the system. .

The vulnerability was first discovered by Patrick Wardle, founder of the Objective-See Foundation, a non-profit Mac OS security group. In his Def Con talk last week, Wardle detailed how Zoom’s installer asks users for their passwords when installing or uninstalling, but the auto-update feature enabled by default doesn’t require passwords. I don’t need it. Wardle discovered that Zoom’s updater was owned and run as the root user.

A gist of how Magnification/Zoom’s auto-update utility enables privilege escalation exploits (from Patrick Wardle’s Def Con talk).

It seemed safe because only Zoom clients could connect to the privileged daemon and only extract packages signed by Zoom. The problem is that this check can be bypassed by simply passing the verification checker the name of the package it is looking for (“Zoom Video … Certification Authority Apple Root CA.pkg”). This means that a malicious attacker can force Zoom to downgrade to a buggy and less secure version, or even pass an entirely different package that allows root access to the system. was

advertisement

Some of Wardle’s findings were patched in an earlier update, but primary root access was still available at the time of Wardle’s talk on Saturday. Zoom issued a security bulletin the same day, followed soon by a patch for version Zoom 5.11.5 (9788).Updates can be downloaded directly from Zoom or by clicking the option in the menu bar.[アップデートを確認]Click. Waiting for automatic updates is not recommended for multiple reasons.

Zoom’s software security record is spotty and sometimes downright horrific. In 2020, he settled with the FTC after the company admitted to lying for years about offering end-to-end encryption. Wardle previously disclosed a vulnerability in Zoom that allows attackers to send text strings to steal Windows credentials. Before that, Zoom was found to be running an entire undocumented web server on his Mac, so Apple issued its own silent update to kill the server.

Last May, a Zoom vulnerability allowed zero-click remote code execution, using a similar downgrade and signature check bypass. Ars’ Dan Goodin pointed out that his Zoom client wasn’t actually updated when the fix for that issue arrived and that he had to manually download an intermediate version first. Goodin said that if Zoom users don’t update soon, hackers will be able to take advantage of Zoom’s vulnerabilities as soon as they are made public. Of course, I don’t have root access.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2022/08/zoom-patches-mac-auto-updater-vulnerability-that-granted-root-access/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]pany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos