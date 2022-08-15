Ola Electric enters the electric vehicle segment. Launch of first models by 2024





Ola Electric said on Monday it is foraying into the electric vehicle segment with plans to launch the first model by 2024.

After announcing its entry into the segment just a year ago, the company, which struggled to deliver electric scooters, has set an ambitious goal of selling 10 million electric vehicles by 2026-2027. .

At a press conference, Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said Ola Electric aims to offer electric two-wheelers for electric vehicles priced in the range of Rs 1 million to Rs 50 million.

“We definitely have a complete roadmap in the car space…we definitely have a car in the entry price market. It will be available in a month,” he said, asking about the company’s electric vehicle plans.

He added, “We envision everything we launch, and we’ll probably target 1 million cars a year by 2026 or 2027.”

Aggarwal, however, did not elaborate on how many electric vehicle models the company will have between 2026 and 2027.

Ola’s first electric car, he claimed, has the ability to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in four seconds and can travel over 500 km on a single charge.

On the rationale behind the plan to launch a premium electric vehicle first, he said: We deserve the car that defines this new India, an India that is fearless and believes in charting its own destiny. ”

According to Aggarwal, Ola Electric is also working to build a full-fledged electric vehicle ecosystem at one of its “Future Factories” sites in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu.

At full scale, the facility will “produce 1 million passenger cars, 10 million two-wheelers and 100 gigawatt-hours of cells each year,” he said.

The company also said it is adding personnel for battery cell research, saying, “We currently have a large team of 200 members and plan to expand the team to around 1,000 next year.” added.

When asked about adoption guidance for electric vehicle projects, Aggarwal said:

Ola Electric, which halted production of the S1 electric scooter in January of this year, has also announced that it will resume sales of the product and begin shipping it on September 7th.

The S1 comes with a 3 KWh Lithium-ion battery pack that can range from 90km to 128km on a single charge, depending on drive mode, and comes with software upgrades. The price is set at 99,999 yen.

The company, which entered the green mobility space last August with the launch of electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999 respectively, has postponed the delivery of its much-anticipated product, citing a global semiconductor shortage. . problem.

The company, which opened bookings for its electric scooters S1 Pro and S1 at Rs 499 last July, launched the online purchasing process in September. Initially, he was due to start delivering in October, but then pushed it back to November and again late December last year.

In January of this year, the company told customers it was prioritizing production of the S1 Pro model, but S1 manufacturing has been shifted to late 2022, with the CEO upgrading all S1 customers to S1 Pro hardware. said.

Aside from delivery delays, the company’s e-scooter caught fire sparked consumer anxiety. In April of this year, Ola Electric recalled 1,441 electric motorcycles after a fire incident.

