Save on WD, Insignia and Rocketfish

Best Buy updates the sale section with daily updated deals. From powerful appliances to easy-to-use laptops, tech retailers offer a wide variety of gadgets and devices at wallet-friendly prices.If you want to know where to find the best possible value, look no further. there is no. We found the best deals Best Buy has to offer today.

The “Best Buy Deal of the Day” section of the retailer’s website displays a list of the items that are currently selling at the lowest prices. That list now includes stylish smart mugs, multi-outlet surge protectors, and high-capacity hard drives.

Meanwhile, to get the latest tech for less, Best Buy is offering the best discounts on the just-released Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Find out how to get a free $60 e-gift card when you pre-order a Samsung smartwatch and shop all Best Buy deals available today.

Today’s Best Buy Deal Picks Rocketfish 4-Outlet/2 USB Wall Tap Surge Protector for $12.99 (save $17) Bella 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker for $19.99 (save $20) Insignia 8-Quart Digital Dual Basket Air Fryer for $59.99 (Save $120) Ember 10oz Temperature Control Smart Mug² starting at $99.99 (Save $20 to $49.96) WD easystore 8TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive at $149.99 (Save $60)Best Buy TV DealBest Buy Wrap Top DealsBest Buy Mobile Phone DealsBest Buy Smart Home Device DealsBest Buy AppliancesOther Notable Best Buy Deals We Found

Samsung has announced a new lineup of Samsung Galaxy devices. Get a free e-gift card worth up to $60 through Thursday, August 25 when you pre-order at Best Buy. During the promotion, customers will receive a free $40 Best Buy eGift Card when pre-ordering the Galaxy Watch 5 or a free $60 Best Buy eGift Card when pre-ordering the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Save even more with eligible trade-in discounts of up to $75 for the Galaxy Watch 5 and up to $125 for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Best of all, your free Best Buy credit will arrive directly in your inbox after your item has been shipped or picked up at your store. There is no expiration date. Use it for back-to-school shopping this fall, or apply it to your Black Friday purchases.

When is the Best Buy sale?

Retailers rarely advertise the dates and times of their sales in advance, but Best Buy typically has sales early in the week or on Fridays and rolls out something over the weekend. The retailer recently completed an anniversary sale. This sale offers significant price reductions across all categories. We’re also running seasonal events with back-to-school deals available now, so you’re all plugged in and powered up for the new school year. has its own sale section, with discounts on a variety of products, including smartwatches and exercise equipment.

How long is the Best Buy sale?

Best Buy often has 24-hour flash sales that take place early in the morning. It will also have his 3-day (or 4-day) sale from which it is named. His recent anniversary sale ended on Sunday, August 14th. No matter what time of year, Best Buy sales always offer great savings on a wide variety of electronics, TVs, and other essential tech.

When is the next Best Buy sale?

Tech retailers have new flash sales or three-day sales throughout the year. The retailer is offering significant discounts for Labor Day 2022, and expects to offer even more discounts ahead of his 2022 Black Friday, which falls on Friday, November 25. Bookmark this page for updates on the next major Best Buy sale.

