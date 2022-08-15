Bionic Super 3D camera with Bug Eyes and Bat Sonar





Key Point:

Researchers have developed CLIP, a new framework that allows camera systems to “see” around objects with an extended depth range. CLIP was inspired by the echolocation abilities of bats and the geometrically shaped compound eyes of insects. The technology can be incorporated into self-driving cars and medical imaging tools.

Inspired by flies and bats, UCLA engineers have developed a new class of bionic 3D camera systems with multi-dimensional imaging and depth coverage that can scan blind spots.

Using computer image processing, the camera can decipher the size and shape of objects hidden in corners and behind other items. Once the technology is perfected, it could be applied to self-driving cars and medical imaging tools with sensing capabilities.

From bats that use echolocation to visualize their surroundings in the dark, to insects that boast geometrically shaped compound eyes, where each “eye” is made up of hundreds to tens of thousands of visual units. Got a clue. You can see the same thing from multiple eyes.

“The idea itself has been tried, but seeing around different distances and occlusions was a big hurdle,” said study leader Liang Gao, associate professor of bioengineering at UCLA’s Samueli School of Engineering. “To address that, we developed a new computational imaging framework that allows us to obtain wide and deep panoramic views with simple optics and small sensor arrays.”

Called “Compact Light Field Photography” or CLIP, this framework allows camera systems to see an extended depth range and object surroundings. In experiments, the researchers demonstrated that their system can see hidden objects that traditional 3D cameras can’t.

Gao and his team combined CLIP with a form of LiDAR: light detection and ranging. His conventional LiDAR without CLIP can take high-resolution snapshots of a scene, but can miss hidden objects, just like the human eye. Using his seven she LiDAR cameras with CLIP, the array acquires low-resolution images of the scene, processes what the individual cameras see, and then renders the combined scene in high-resolution 3D. Reconstruct with imaging. Researchers have demonstrated that the camera system can capture complex 3D scenes containing multiple objects, all set at different distances.

According to Gao, CLIP helps the camera array understand what’s hidden in a similar way. Combined with LiDAR, the system can achieve the echolocation effect of bats, allowing hidden objects to be sensed by the time it takes for light to bounce back to the camera.

Information provided by the UCLA School of Engineering.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.laboratoryequipment.com/589115-Bionic-Super-3D-Cameras-have-Bug-Eyes-and-Bat-Sonar/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

