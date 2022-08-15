



PowerShell uses several commands to navigate the Windows folder structure.

When you open a new PowerShell window, PowerShell typically starts in your user profile directory. For example, in Figure 1 you can see that the PowerShell prompt points to C:\Users\Brien. User profiles have a good location, but PowerShell operations often require navigating to different locations in the folder hierarchy. In my case, most of my PowerShell scripts live in a folder called C:\Scripts and are not accessible through my user profile folder.

Figure 1. PowerShell often opens your user profile folder.

This article describes how to navigate the Windows folder structure using PowerShell.

drive switching

The first thing to know about PowerShell-based navigation is how to switch to another drive.

To change drives, type the drive letter you want to move to, followed by a colon. For example, in Figure 2, I typed Q: to switch from the C: drive to the Q: drive. Then I typed C: to go back to the C: drive.

Figure 2. You can switch drives by typing a drive letter and a colon.

CD.. and CD\ commands

Most file system navigation involves traversing a directory structure. To move down one level in the directory hierarchy, type CD.. (note the double period).

Looking back at the previous two diagrams, you can see that PowerShell initially placed them in the C:\Users\Brien folder. Type CD.. and PowerShell will go to the C:\Users folder.

You can use the CD.. command to move through the folder hierarchy one level at a time, but it’s not always the most efficient method. For example, if you’re in the C:\Users\Brien folder and need to go to the root folder, you can enter the CD.. command twice as you did in Figure 3.

Figure 3. Enter CD.. to go down one level in the folder hierarchy.

However, as a shortcut, you could enter the CD\ command. It immediately drops me in the root folder. Figure 4 shows an example.

Figure 4. Entering CD\ takes PowerShell to the root directory.

As you can see, you can use the CD.. or CD\ commands to navigate to lower levels in the folder hierarchy. You can also use the CD command to enter the folder. Type CD followed by the folder name. If you are in the C:\Users folder and want to go to the Brien subfolder, you can type CD Brien.

PowerShell alias

Note that although this article discusses the CD command, CD is not an actual PowerShell command. In the days of DOS, CD was the command used to traverse the directory structure. Microsoft included support for the CD command in PowerShell as a shortcut and a way to bring PowerShell closer to DOS.

The CD command is called an alias.

In PowerShell, aliases are essentially just shortcuts. A short command that takes the place of a long command. The long command (PowerShell invokes the cmdlet) with CD as an alias is Set-Location.

The Set-Location cmdlet works just like the CD command, with one caveat. Unlike the CD command, you must include a space after the Set-Location cmdlet. CD.. is a valid command, but Set-Location.. is not. Instead, to avoid receiving the error, you should type:

Setting location ..

This can be seen in Figure 5.

Figure 5. The CD command is an alias for Set-Location.

Get-ChildItem and DIR commands

There is another PowerShell cmdlet that can help when navigating the Windows folder structure. Get-ChildItem.

The Get-ChildItem cmdlet displays the contents of the current folder. Useful if you want to go to a subfolder but don’t know the exact folder name.

By the way, the Get-ChildItem cmdlet also has an alias. His alias is DIR, also from his DOS days. Back then, DIR was the DOS directory command. You can see how the DIR command works in Figure 6.

Figure 6. You can see the contents of the current folder using the DIR command.

With that in mind, let’s say you had to navigate to the C:\Users\Brien\Desktop folder, but couldn’t remember the name of the desktop folder. You can navigate to C:\Users\Brien and use the DIR or Get-ChildItem cmdlets to see a list of all files and folders in that location. Then use that information to get the name of the folder you want (Desktop in this case) and use the CD command to navigate to that folder.

