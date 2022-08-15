New Samsung Galaxy Fold4 or Flip4? What do your reactions say about you?





Mike Fabus | America Today

With just a few pieces of information like your age, gender, level of social media activity, and how hybrid work has changed how you use your phone, phone makers can tell you which new smartphones are calling your name. surprisingly accurate guesses.

Are you flip or fold?Take the quiz to find out

1 – How often do you post videos on TikTok?

A.Sometimes

B. What is TikTok?

C. Never mind. I post my videos on TikTok.

2 – When you see someone video conferencing for work in a coffee shop, you think:

A. You can’t be late for Teams meetings

condemnation

3 – If you receive an urgent work email while attending a weekend concert:

A.Excuse me

B. See you on Monday

4 – Please complete this sentence. my phone:

A. Wallpaper and colors that reflect my personality, an extension of me.

B. An extension of me because I am ready to tackle work or play anytime, anywhere.

5 – Your Gender Identity__________

6 – Your Generation

A. Baby Boomer

B. Generation X

C. Millennials

DZ generation

Then tally how many answers were A, B, C, or D. Which letter did you choose the most? The answers may hold surprising clues as to which phone is right for you.

Alright, this four-question, flip-or-flip survey might not generate the same frenzy as the dream partner’s glossy magazine quiz. But Samsung, a market leader from the beginning and the first smartphone maker to offer both foldable types, is arguably in a great position to understand who’s buying what.

And now, amidst swirling rumors of a foldable iPhone in development, Samsung is about to kick off its fourth year in the foldable market with the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4. .

Which one exactly?

Given what Samsung has seen in the market so far, the smartphone maker believes the Flip4 (the successor to the best-selling foldable Galaxy Z Flip3 to date) will be a hit with women, Gen Z, or younger generations of millennials. , is active on social media.

The Fold4, on the other hand, is a solid millennial male, more likely to catch the eye of those looking to their smartphones to tackle impromptu work in unexpected places and times.

But markets didn’t always behave this way.

History of foldable mobile phones

At its inception in 2019, the foldable market was defined by a wave of large smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

These devices rolled out into tiny tablets to power everything from reading and watching videos to light work. A few months later, when the pandemic began, innovative split-screen activities such as video conferencing and document review that proved useful for working outside of work proliferated on new foldable devices.

A while later, flip smartphones, full-sized devices like the original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that folded feature phone style into a compact mirror-shaped package, dominated the market by creating a second broader category. split up.

The first foldable devices like the Flip and Fold were bought by early adopters – predominantly male tech enthusiasts willing to spend more money to get their hands on the latest innovations.

In fact, with the first Fold starting at $2,000 and the Flip starting at $1,400, the hefty prices of early foldables have alienated all but the most tech-obsessed consumers.

But as time went on, Samsung said buyer preferences for the two classes of devices began to emerge. And last year, the trend kicked into high gear as the device began to really go mainstream.

The low price helped it. The Flip3 and Fold3 started at $1,000 and $1,700 respectively. The starting prices for Flip4 and Fold4 are unchanged from the previous generation.

Beyond price, there are several other factors driving Flip to the highly gregarious sub-millennial female demographic, including bold designs, a trend toward personalization, and hands-free videos for short social media posts.

“Short-form videos using all social media apps are very popular among Gen Z,” Peter Park, foldable smartphone product manager at Samsung Electronics America, told me. “And that seems to resonate with Flip buyers.”

Personalized? Or productivity?

Of course, the Fold can take advantage of its hinges and act as its own tabletop tripod, just like the Flip. But Fold buyers were less interested in buying brightly colored foldable devices to capture TikTok dances.

So if you want a purple, gold or blue foldable, you should buy the Flip4. Samsung only offers his Fold 4 in more subdued black, gray/green and beige options.

Samsung is still learning what its foldable customers want. For example, last year the company offered an extended memory option only on his Flip 3 in black. We’ve learned the hard way that TikTok’s crowd likes brightly colored foldable devices and rugged configurations, so the company has fixed that with his Flip4.

“Now you don’t have to choose between a high memory device and the color you want,” says Park.

And in the case of the Fold4, Samsung doubled down on PC-like productivity features. For example, the ability to copy and paste between split-screen Microsoft Office applications and Teams video conferencing.

This is the big picture of a foldable smartphone

Of course, the line between the two foldable personalities isn’t that hard or fast. For example, as Foldable’s appeal grows, the male-to-female ratio in the Fold series tends to approach 60:40, similar to Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S series smartphones. For the Flip series, Samsung says the ratio will be reversed.

In any case, it is undeniable that there is a tendency to be attracted to folding types. Samsung’s corporate sales are more for his Fold series, while the Flip series is often purchased through consumer channels.

So a flip-or-fold survey may not be as engaging as a magazine quiz. But I wouldn’t be surprised if it turns out to be more accurate.

———–

USA TODAY columnist Mike Fabus is president and principal analyst at FeibusTech, a market research and consulting firm in Scottsdale, Arizona. Please contact him at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @MikeFeibus.

