Why Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Surpasses Apple as the Biggest Smartwatch Trend of the 2022s





One of the few joys 2022 has brought us all is the chance to kick off our dog-eared yoga mats and sweaty dumbbells for a workout filled with fresh air and sunshine. Taejong Jay Yang, head of health R&D at Samsungs, knows these simple pleasures all too well. A few minutes after meeting him, he proudly showed me his map of his three-hour walk through London the night before. Given his Samsung ambitions for the new Watch 5 Pro smartwatch, this should come as no surprise.

Anyone who follows this year’s major tech trends knows that while talk of NFTs, the Metaverse and Peloton may have taken a nosedive, modest smartwatches are having another moment. is finally about to release its first Pixel Watch, and Apple is heavily rumored to be releasing a new super-large, rugged Watch Pro variant focused on the great outdoors. Just as when it released, two years before the original Apple Watch, Samsung has jumped on the bandwagon early with this powered-up version of the standard Galaxy Watch 5.

I don’t think home fitness is going away completely, but during the pandemic, everyone thought it was going to be the next major trend, Yang says. I see people who want to go back to their lifestyle.

So what makes the Samsung Watch 5 Pro a true Garmin rival for proper, or why it’s particularly different from Samsung’s previous fitness-focused wearables? It’s a fairly subtle switch-up, with a battery capable of using , and a sturdier titanium build that’s more resistant to bumps and scratches. As you can imagine, the real smarts of the Watch 5 Pro lie in the software ingenuity overseen by Yang. So, along with turn-by-turn instructions and animal-themed sleep tutorials featuring things like nervous penguins and apathetic lions, there’s TripBack, and if the overconfident adventurer finds himself out of nowhere, GPS You can follow your steps through

These steps and the ability to measure your weight Yang is betting Samsung is betting to continue leading the smartwatch fitness curve, especially with the Fitbit-powered Pixel Watch due to launch in the coming months. Yang says there are still more people who don’t wear them than they wear them. Maintaining our leadership in technology will help us reach more consumers.

On a broader level, the Watch 5 Pro represents a subtle evolution of the manufacturer’s approach to smartwatch design. While Apple, Fitbit, Fossil, and many other wearable makers have long opted for an all-touchscreen aesthetic, Samsung’s Classic series features a physical rotating bezel for navigating through apps, menus, and more. , emulated the look and feel of more traditional men’s watches. This is nowhere to be seen in the new model with the Watch 5 Pro. Instead, it aims to thread the needle between clean, durable designs that will appeal to both those who plan to wear Garmin and those who don’t want to spend a lot of time sweating. side of a cliff.

This balance is very important for the Galaxy Watch, says Yang. People want great features, but they don’t want bad looking watches.

So what’s the future of workout tech? Manufacturers are experimenting with fitness-tracking wireless earbuds, glasses, and other gadgets behind closed doors, but enough for Samsung to think smartwatches are just the beginning. There is a reason. I wear my watch most of the day, Yang says. No other device is worn on the body like this, but in order to get more accurate data about temperature and different parts of the body, he is looking at all sorts of form factors.

Available from 429. at samsung.com

