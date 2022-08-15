Samsung Odyssey Ark Hands-On: Is This $3,499 Curved Gaming Monitor Worth It?





Gaming on a spinning 55-inch curved monitor isn’t something I do every day, but I recently did it in my swanky New York City suite while testing Samsung’s new Odyssey Ark display. This gaming monitor beast is the first 55-inch 4K screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, designed to deliver truly immersive images without sacrificing the responsiveness that serious PC gamers crave. There’s a lot of fancy jargon to say it’s designed to.

However, all that high-end tech comes at the cost of a prohibitive $3,499 price tag, making this a display built for hardcore enthusiasts who want the ultimate entertainment screen. Worth it? Now that the Odyssey Ark is available for pre-order, I’ve actually spent some time figuring it out.

If you’re interested in bringing this behemoth home, you can pre-order the $3,499 Odyssey Ark through Samsung’s website starting August 15. can also do.

Get $100 off when you pre-order the Odyssey Ark and an additional $200 off when you pre-order. So if you’re into getting one of these high-end displays for yourself, the $300 total takes some of the pain out of that huge price tag. It will be available in early September both on the site and at some major retailers.

Mike Andronico / CNN

When I first saw the Odyssey Ark sitting on the desk next to my gaming PC and Xbox Series X, I was blown away by its sheer size. My TV is less than 55 inches. Still, Ark makes it all look elegant with his pair of customizable LED strips that accentuate the slim edges, narrow borders, and sleek rear panel that’s mandated for gaming monitors. Successful.

I quickly realized that Arks’ sheer size wasn’t just for show either. Thanks to the combination of sharp 4K resolution, smooth 165Hz refresh rate and immersive 1000R curvature, Samsung’s massive display envelops my peripheral vision and delivers one of the most enjoyable PC gaming experiences ever. I was.

Mike Andronico / CNN

Ive blew up Doom Eternal at home many times, but the frenetic first-person shooter takes on a whole new life with Odyssey Ark. You lose the fleeting fluidity that games are known for. Switching over to the Xbox Series X and playing Dirt 5 was an equally enjoyable time. I enjoyed the game’s rich colors and responsive racing while struggling in off-road competition. Samsung’s monitor is equipped with his four HDMI 2.1 ports. That means it’s getting the most out of modern consoles and his PC graphics card for the smoothest refresh rate possible.

Mike Andronico / CNN

Games now look great stretched across the Arcs’ giant 55-inch screen, but you can also utilize that area for multitasking. Being able to see the display source makes it easy to do things like open a YouTube walkthrough while playing a game, or stream Netflix while chatting with friends on Discord. Are you a competitive gamer looking for a smaller, more focused screen? Use the flex-move screen feature to adjust your screen size down to 27 inches and multiple aspect ratio options to maximize your usage You can surround the untouched areas with an attractive ambient border.

All of these features are extremely easy to use and while they may seem like party tricks, they can also make Odyssey Ark a viable and more reasonable alternative to traditional multi-monitor setups. As for the task, I’m already an ultrawide monitor convertible, and the Ark essentially doubles the amount of screen space you get from one of them.

Arks’ multitasking capabilities come to life even more when you rotate the display to landscape and take advantage of one of its coolest features: cockpit mode. While many monitors can be positioned vertically, the Arks’ perfect size and curvature provide a uniquely immersive view that makes you feel like you’re in a cockpit. You can stack 3 displays and enjoy the same multitasking capabilities, but with less horizontal space. This mode is not ideal for gaming. For example, Doom Eternal is pretty grainy in a small window, but he can still clearly see Twitch streams and his YouTube videos.word processing

Mike Andronico / CNN

In addition to its gorgeous image quality and high-end gaming specs, the Odyssey Ark has many of the same perks as current Samsung smart TVs. This includes an intuitive smart hub that provides access to all your essential streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, and the latest Samsung Gaming console that lets you stream games from services like Xbox Game Pass, Google Stadia and Amazon Luna. Includes hubs. These are the same features I’ve used and enjoyed on the Samsungs Smart Monitor M8, and considering you’re getting both a huge gaming monitor and a fully functional smart TV, Arks’ asking price is It’s $3,499.

Helping you achieve all these features is the included Ark Dial. It’s a large dial with a series of buttons that make navigating menus, adjusting screen size, launching different apps, etc. very easy. The controls on most monitors are so shaky out of the box that I can’t even imagine reaching behind a 55-inch screen and trying to make adjustments, so it’s great that Ark includes such intuitive control options. I am very pleased. The Ark also includes Samsung’s more traditional smart remote control (ideal if you’re setting it up as a TV), but it was easy to use and I’m glad I chose to dial it throughout my short test time. I noticed

Mike Andronico / CNN

The Samsung Odyssey Arks’ $3,499 price tag may be exorbitant for many, but when you analyze what you’re really getting, it seems a little reasonable. This massive gaming display is the size of a typical TV and has all the high-end features you need to make your console and PC games play at their best. Throw in a variety of multitasking modes and a host of built-in streaming and gaming apps, and you’ve got a display that can replace both a dual-monitor setup and a TV for specific users.

That said, $3,499 is still $3,499, and if the Ark is beyond your budget, there are plenty of other great high-end monitor options out there. If you want a traditional ultrawide display, the $1,299 Alienware 34 QD-OLED is one of the best we’ve tested. Samsung also owns his $2,299 Odyssey Neo G9, for those who want a very wide 49-inch screen without the need for extra vertical space. Still, the Odyssey Arc could appeal to a hardcore niche audience willing to pay for the ultimate gaming monitor. I was hoping to bring it home for a full review soon, so stay tuned.

